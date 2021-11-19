‘Spider-Man 3’: Jamie Foxx may have hinted at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s participation; Check out!

On your Instagram profile, Jamie Foxx shared a mysterious image that may have hinted at the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’.

The image shows lightning in the sky, in reference to the character Electro, and the caption reads:

“Burn them. Hunting for Spiders.”

The simple use of the plural can be an indication that there may be more than one Spider-Man in the sequence.

And, in 2019, Foxx had already published an image of Electro in the sky, while three versions of the hero stared at him… Which gave rise to all the rumors about the Spiderverse on the big screen.

Check out the star’s new post:

Enjoy watching:



Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premiere on December 16, 2021 in national cinemas.

Watch the newest trailer for the feature and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.