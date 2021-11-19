Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is free for PC, see how to rescue

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, 2005 action game from Ubisoft, is free for PC until November 25th. The game is available to be redeemed via the Ubisoft Connect app or via this link.
The game is the third title in the franchise and features gameplay focused on stealth with action elements. The novelty is part of the developer’s 35th anniversary celebration. Check below the requirements to be able to run the title on PC:
- Operating system: Microsoft Windows 2000/XP
- Processor: Intel Pentium III or AMD Athlon, 1.4 GHz
- Memory: 256 MB RAM
- Graphics Card: 64MB DirectX 9.0c Compatible Graphics Card
- Storage: 4GB
- Recommended requirements
- Operating system: Microsoft Windows 2000/XP
- Processor: Pentium IV or Athlon 2.2 GHz
- Memory: 512 MB RAM
- Graphics Card: 128MB DirectX 9.0c Compatible Graphics Card
- Storage: 4GB
