Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is free for PC, see how to rescue

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, 2005 action game from Ubisoft, is free for PC until November 25th. The game is available to be redeemed via the Ubisoft Connect app or via this link.

Continuing the celebration of our 35th birthday, rescue Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for the PC for free! From the 17th to the 24th of November! ❤️️❤️️❤️️#Ubisoft #UbsioftBrasil #SplinterCell # SamFisher pic.twitter.com/d02RD5cDGt — Ubisoft Brasil 🇧🇷 (@UbisoftBrasil) November 17, 2021

The game is the third title in the franchise and features gameplay focused on stealth with action elements. The novelty is part of the developer’s 35th anniversary celebration. Check below the requirements to be able to run the title on PC:

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 2000/XP

Processor: Intel Pentium III or AMD Athlon, 1.4 GHz

Memory: 256 MB RAM

Graphics Card: 64MB DirectX 9.0c Compatible Graphics Card

Storage: 4GB

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 2000/XP

Processor: Pentium IV or Athlon 2.2 GHz

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics Card: 128MB DirectX 9.0c Compatible Graphics Card

Storage: 4GB

