Sport wins Bahia and gains breath in the fight to remain in Serie A – 11/18/2021

Sport beat Bahia this Thursday (18th) on the scoreboard 1-0, at Arena Pernambuco. The goal of the game was scored by Paulinho Moccelin, 20 minutes into the second half.

The match was valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship and did not change much the panorama of the two teams in the table. Sport reached 33 points, while Bahia remained with 36. Both are within the relegation zone. The team from Pernambuco won a position and is in 18th place, pushing Grêmio to second place, while the tricolor from Bahia is in 17th, with 36.

The first team out of Z-4 is Atlético-GO, with 39 points, tied with Juventude. With the victory, Leão gained momentum, but is at a disadvantage compared to its opponents, as it has 34 matches played: Bahia (32), Atlético-GO (32), Juventude (32) have a smaller number of games.

Sport returns to the field on Saturday (27) against São Paulo, away from home, while they face Cuiabá on Sunday (21) at home.

first time is warm

The first half of the match was tepid, with little finish for both teams. Due to lack of space, the tendency was for shots from outside the area and the dynamics did not allow for any great chance, despite attempts by Everton Felipe and Hernanes for Sport.

On the Bahia side, the main trend was the defense to death, without allowing large spaces, captained by defender Conti, especially within the penalty area. In attack, the team was slow, with little creation.

Paulinho Moccelin changes the dynamic for Sport

Paulinho Moccelin took the field 16 minutes into the second half and received the ball in his first move after a throw by Everton Felipe. He entered the penalty area and tried to dribble, but got tangled up with the ball and missed the shot. But speaking of Moccelin…

sport opens the score

On minute 20, Paulinho Moccelin stole the ball and touched it to Mikael, who sped up the midfield and returned it to Moccelin. He dominated the ball and pulled it inside, hitting it crosswise towards Danilo Fernandes’ goal, swelling the net.

Bahia tries to arrive

Bahia started to have more the ball after they conceded the goal, although the construction of plays was not beneficial to the club. At 36, Rodriguinho set up a plot with Conti and Ronaldo, but finished over the goal at the end of the move.

Afterwards, neither of the two teams managed to build up dangerous moves.

DATASHEET

Sport 1 x 0 Bahia

Date: 11/18/2021

Local: Arena Pernambuco, in Recife (PE)

Hour: 9 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro (AB/SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (AB/SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP) Goals: Paulinho Moccelin (SPT), 20′ of the 2nd half (1-0);

Yellow cards: Gilberto (BAH), Juan Ramírez (BAH), Marcão Silva (SPT)

Sport: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Zé Welison, Marcão and Hernanes (Chico); Gustavo (Paulinho Moccelin), Everton Felipe (Ronaldo) and Mikael (Tréllez). Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Patrick de Lucca (Edson) and Daniel (Rodrguinho); Raí Nascimento (Juan Ramírez), Lucas Mugni and Maycon Douglas (Rodallega); Gilberto (Ronaldo César). Technician: Guto Ferreira.