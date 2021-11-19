Sport x Bahia has organized confrontation and rush before the game for Serie A; video | soccer

The decisive duel against the fall between Sport x Bahia, at Arena de Pernambuco, had scenes to forget this Thursday night. Before the ball rolled in Serie A, cheerleading members from both clubs clashed near the stadium entrances. The riot also involved the police and ran amid the seats in the Lower South sector of the Arena (see the video).

As the ge found out, it all started outside, when six buses with Bahia fans arrived at the stadium. The vehicles stopped at the parking lot for the press, and the fans climbed onto the access ramps that are intended for the Sport fans.

At this moment, both met and entered into a confrontation, releasing firecrackers among themselves. Police arrived soon after and fired rubber bullets towards the crowd. The explosions were heard even inside the stadium.

Shortly thereafter, the Sport fans accessed the Lower South sector with crowds and ran towards the seats at the Arena de Pernambuco. Police officers stationed inside the stadium clashed with some fans.

The situation calmed down only minutes later, when the organized red-black woman took a seat. Many fans still entered the South sector with the ball rolling for the first half, as well as Bahia fans, in smaller groups, in the upper North sector.

