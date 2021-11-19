Spotify extends lyrics feature: see how it looks

Spotify announced this Thursday (18th) the improvement of the “Lyrics” feature, which will allow all users in the world to access, in a synchronized way, the verses of their favorite songs.

The novelty will be made available to subscribers of the platform’s Premium and Free plans.

Until now, the user only had access to a restricted number of lyrics by some artists in a resource that was half hidden on the screen (a microphone icon on the desktop or on the bottom of the cell phone). Another option was to resort to third-party apps or websites. This could be easily bypassed on mobile, but it was a problem for anyone using the streaming service on smart TVs or other devices.

From now on, the feature that syncs music and lyrics will be extended to a much larger number of artists and will be accessible through the following enabled channels: iOS and Android devices, desktop, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Android TV, FireTV and Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky and Comcast handsets.

According to Spotify, the idea is to give fans, now all over the world, the opportunity to “sing louder and with confidence” their favorite songs. The addition is a partnership with Musixmatch and must be compatible with the service’s track library.

How to use the feature