Spotify stops playing alone? Users complain that app is crashing | streaming

Spotify is having problems with the iPhone app (iOS) this Thursday (18th). Users complain on Twitter that the music app stops playing right after locking the smartphone screen, or leaving streaming in the background. Spotify’s official Twitter status account reported at around 2pm EDT that the service is aware of the iPhone bug and is investigating the bug. According to Downdetector, a website that monitors error notifications from online services, users started reporting the Spotify bug on the iPhone shortly before 13:00.

READ: Spotify’s Rival Offers 75 Million Songs and Free Trial for Three Months

1 out of 1 Spotify crashed? Music app faces instability — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo Spotify crashed? Music app faces instability — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo

Spotify doesn’t play music on PC; what to do? See the TechTudo Forum.

On Twitter, some users have complained about the bug that interrupts music playback on Spotify for iPhone. On Google Trends, a platform that monitors Internet searches, terms such as “spotify problems”, “my spotify is closing by itself” and “spotify is in a problem” are on the rise at the last minute due to instability.

As the streaming service recognized the bug, uninstalling Spotify or logging out of the account does not help resolve the error. The solution for iPhone owners for now is to wait for Spotify to fix the problem before listening to music on iOS again. Some reports indicate that the app lets the tracks play as long as it doesn’t lock the phone or use another app at the same time, so that’s an option.

Another alternative is to use another device to listen to music, as Spotify continues to work normally in the web version for browsers, desktop for Windows and macOS and in the application for Android phones.

It’s the second time Spotify goes down this week. Last Tuesday (16), the application experienced instability due to an error with Google Cloud, which also affected apps such as Discord and Snapchat.

Application does not open after updating; what to do? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum.