Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – The US House must pass the Democrats’ “Build Better” spending bill. One senior member becomes more aggressive, putting the spotlight on the speeches of two more senior members.

Europe begins to go into lockdown again as Covid-19 cases spiral out of control in Germany and Central Europe, pushing prices to seven-week lows. In Brazil, emergency aid ends this Friday, while representatives of the Senate and the government discuss concessions for changes in the PEC dos Precatórios, which allows for an increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, November 19th.

1. Spending Bill in US House Vote

The House is due on Friday to vote on the Democrats’ Build Back Better, a scaled-down but still extensive package of measures aimed at expanding the welfare state and accelerating the energy transition.

The bill, which includes provisions for universal preschool spaces, limits on day care costs for poorer and middle-income families, lowering prescription drug prices and expanding tax credits to reduce emissions. carbon, comes with a tag price of just under $2 trillion over 10 years.

While much of the spending is covered by higher taxes on wealthier businesses and individuals, the Congressional Budget Office felt that it would still widen the budget deficit over the period.

2. Europe in new lockdown topples euro

Austria became the first European country to announce a total blockade in an effort to contain a rising infection rate. The Alpine country had earlier this week imposed restrictions only on unvaccinated people, but the rise in infections continued even after that.

More worrying for the European economy, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said the continent’s biggest economy couldn’t rule out doing the same. With infection rates about 30% above the previous record, the federal and state governments approved a new set of measures on Thursday that will also target the unvaccinated.

The news triggered a strong but brief sell-off in European equities. The currency also dropped below $1.13 to test the 16-month low set earlier in the week after ECB President , again rejected the need to react to a rise in . The German trade hit 18.4% in October, largely due to rising gas and electricity prices.

3. Concessions in precatoria and end of emergency aid in Brazil

The rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, which was approved in the Chamber and followed for consideration by the Senate, is studying the slicing of the proposal. Trying to facilitate an agreement, the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), stated that there is no room for readjustments for public servants and pointed out that the possible slice would be to enable the payment of the total amount promised for the Brazil Aid , of R$400, still in December.

The executive is discussing making Auxílio Brasil worth R$400 permanent – ​​given that it replaces Bolsa Família. So far, negotiations in the Senate indicate that the government will have to accept changes to make the approval more agile. Any change to a definitive program can be voted on for a new proposal.

The PEC allows the postponement of federal debts recognized by the courts, which would increase by nearly R$ 100 billion the margin for spending in 2022. According to Guedes, this year, the primary deficit will be below R$ 100 billion.

While there are still uncertainties about Brazil Aid, after 17 months, Emergency Aid, created to alleviate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, ends today. The income transfer program transferred around R$ 359 billion from 2020 to 2021. With the end of the measure, 22 million people should be without social benefits.

4. US equities to open mixed

US equity markets are likely to open up without clear direction later, as cyclicals underperform in response to blocking news from Europe.

The Fututos do 100 presented growth of 0.3% at 8:47 am, in 16,531 spots. Markets fell 180 points, or 0.5%, while prices fell 0.22%.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:), after a Bloomberg story on Thursday alleging the company intended to build a fully autonomous car by 2025, and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) ( SA 🙂 with a petition calling for the resignation of veteran CEO Bobby Kotick was signed by more than 1,000 employees.

Airline and cruise stocks are likely to come under pressure from the European news. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:) reports the quarterly balance.

5. Clarida and Waller of the fed must speak after Williams becomes hawkish

How fast is it becoming hawkish? The market will know more after the vice president and they finish talking.

Clarida, in particular, is at the dovish end of the Fed’s spectrum of opinion, so any sign of heightened concern about increasingly evident price pressures in the economy could be taken as a sign that the Fed can accelerate the pace at which your asset purchases are extinguished.

Fed and regional presidents repeated family appeals for increases in 2022 this week, but a more interesting development came on Thursday, when one of the Fed’s top members, the Fed chairman of New York, warned that about the price hikes and that the Fed doesn’t want long-term expectations to rise much further.