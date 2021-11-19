STF invalidates decisions that forced discounts on tuition fees in the pandemic

× Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Per nine votes to one, the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided this Thursday (18) that judicial decisions are unconstitutional that determined tuition discounts school during the covid pandemic without taking into account the individuality of each student and each educational institution.

During the pandemic, parents and students went to court asking for discounts, claiming that Covid brought difficulties and imposed distance learning. Favorable decisions were given in nine states.

The actions in the STF were presented by the Council of Rectors of Brazilian Universities (Crub), which represents 130 universities, university centers and colleges, and by the National Association of Private Universities (Anup).

In her vote, the rapporteur, Minister Rosa Weber, stated that there was “interference” in universities.

“Such sewing hurts free enterprise,” he said. According to the minister, there was no individual analysis of the financial situation of each student, so the measure is of “doubtful efficiency”, he said.

According to the minister, the imposition of linear discounts disregards the peculiarities of each contract considered individually and violates free initiative, as it impedes the path of renegotiation between the respective parties involved.

Ministers Gilmar Mendes, Alexandre de Moraes, Luiz Fux, Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Carmen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli and Ricardo Lewandowski also argued that court decisions should take into account the individuality of each case.

Minister Nunes Marques disagreed, saying that the action in the Supreme Court is not the correct remedy to question regional decisions. “Action at the Supreme Court is not the correct remedy to question regional decisions. I argue that the judiciary can analyze its own decisions according to the evidence reported.” stated.

