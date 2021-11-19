STJD accepts action from Goiás and Clube do Remo may be punished | Sport Brazil | Online Diary

After calling the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Goiás received a positive response from the agency’s attorney. The case is about the homophobic speeches of the Clube do Remo fans, in the defeat by 1-0 to the team from Goiás last Monday (15), for the 36th round of the Brazilian Series B.

According to the Goiás lawyer, the action started not only because of the manifestations considered homophobic by the Azulina fans, but also because of the confusion that took place in Baenão’s stands.

The episodes fall under articles 234-G and also 213, the first for shouting and insults to Nicolas and the second for confusion among fans in the stadium after the match.

According to Dr. Renan Pinheiro, a lawyer and specialist in the sports area, in contact with the DOL, he said that the penalty should not exceed a fine that can vary from R$100.00 to R$100 thousand.

“I believe that at most, the club may be fined, as, among other reasons, this is a process that is still being implemented, to change this sociocultural issue present in Brazil,” he said.

ZERO TOLERANCE

In 2019, the STJD released a letter aimed at Brazilian clubs to warn that the associations would be punished for acts of homophobia inside the stadiums. Sanctions can even reach the loss of points, which would be very detrimental to the Blue Lion, as they would enter the relegation zone with two rounds left for the end of the Segundona.

SEE MORE – With Casemiro, Real Madrid has returned athletes after FIFA Date