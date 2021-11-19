STJD accepts Brusque’s appeal in case of racism and determines the return of three points in Serie B | brazilian series b

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) returned to Brusque the three points in the Brazilian Championship Series B table. The club had the appeal judged in videoconference, this Thursday, regarding the case of racism by a manager against the player Celsinho, from Londrina. The decision was by 6 votes to 2.

With the recovery of points, the Quadricolor now has 44, rises to 14th place and increases the chances of remaining in the competition.

President of the session, José Perdiz determined the loss of a field command, to be fulfilled in a national championship, and the payment of a fine of R$ 60 thousand to Brusque. The punishment of Júlio Antônio Petermann, chairman of the Deliberative Council and identified as the author of the racist statement, was maintained in full: suspension for 360 days and a fine of R$30,000.

In the match between the two teams in Serie B, on August 28, Celsinho stated that he was called a “monkey” by Júlio Antônio Petermann, president of Brusque’s Deliberative Council. In the summary, the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá reported that the midfielder heard the phrase “go cut that hair, you bee bunch”.

After what happened, Londrina released a video on social networks in which it is possible to hear a “monkey” cry. Tubarão’s post was a response to the club from Santa Catarina, which, at first, said that Celsinho was being “opportunist” when denouncing racism.

Afterwards, Brusque apologized and took two measures on the case: removal of Júlio Antônio Petermann and installation of cameras to capture audio from the stands. Because of the episode, he lost a sponsor.

Brusque and the counselor fell under article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD) and responded for “discriminatory act” in the judgment held on September 24th. The punishment for Quadricolor was the loss of three points, in addition to a fine of R$ 60 thousand. Júlio Antônio Petermann was suspended for 360 days and fined R$30,000.

A month later, athletes and Brusque employees released a note protesting the decision and asking the organization to reconsider the result. In the document, read by forward Edu, the players said that the group is mostly made up of African descendants and that the decision did not penalize the person responsible for the act.

It wasn’t the first time that Celsinho suffered from racism in Serie B. Londrina’s midfielder also heard offenses in the matches against Goiás and Remo, both in July.