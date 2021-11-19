STJD denies Grêmio’s request to release fans at the end of the Brazilian Nationals

The Grêmio asked for it, but didn’t take it. According to the club from Rio Grande do Sul, the STJD (Superior Court of Justice) denied a request for reconsideration of the injunction that determines the holding of games with closed gates at Arena do Grêmio — in addition to preventing the team from using a quota for admission to visitors. The Grêmio board, however, has not given up on getting the approval to have a public in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

The request for reconsideration was considered by Otávio Noronha, president of the STJD. Earlier this month, he was the one who granted the injunction after a complaint from the Attorney’s Office on account of the invasion of the field and the depredation of the VAR’s cabin in a Grêmio 1 x 3 Palmeiras game.

According to Grêmio, the request was denied today (18). The documentation was recently presented, even though the preliminary injunction was released on November 3rd. Vagner Mancini’s team has already played five matches without a fan base, either in Porto Alegre or away from home. The first game with punishment was Gre-Nal 343, at the Beira-Rio stadium.

Grêmio leaders are now working on another type of resource to seek release of fans in the final rounds of the Brasileirão. Grêmio’s dream is to have authorization for the game against Flamengo, on Tuesday (23), in Porto Alegre.

Vagner Mancini’s team has 32 points and occupies 18th place in the standings. With 93% probability of relegation, according to UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).