STJD denies Grêmio’s request to release the presence of fans in the stadiums | Guild

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) denied Grêmio’s request for reconsideration on the injunction that prevents the club from having fans in its games at the Arena and as a visitor. Thus, Tricolor will have to continue playing without an audience until the case is judged in court, with no date set yet.

The information has been confirmed to the ge by Grêmio president, Romildo Bolzan Jr. The club’s legal department and board of directors are examining whether there is a possibility of any next step for the fans to return to watching the team’s games at the stadium.

The club is obliged to send the games in the Arena with the gates closed after the invasion of the field and the depredation of the VAR’s cabin after the defeat by Palmeiras, at the beginning of the month. In matches away from home, fans are prohibited from accessing the visiting space.

Despite the punishment, fans organize to go to Arena Condá on Saturday, the day Tricolor faces Chapecoense, in the home crowd. The club’s consul in Chapecó, Lucivete Agostini, advises fans to buy tickets normally, but to dress neutrally, without identification with the Grêmio.

The STJD reinforces that, with the injunction in force, Grêmio is not entitled to tickets as a visitor. Soon, Grêmio fans are prohibited from attending games until a new decision is made.. It is the duty of the home club, in this case Chape, to supervise and prohibit the entry of fans identified with the Tricolor.