STJD relieves Brusque’s penalty and returns points after racial injury against Celsinho, from Londrina

On the eve of Black Consciousness Day, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) alleviated Brusque’s penalty and returned the three points that had been lost in the leaderboard after the case of racial injury committed by the then president of the Deliberative Council of the club, Júlio Antonio Petermann, against player Celsinho, from Londrina. Santa Catarina now has 44 points, climbs to 14th place and is close to staying in the second division.

In the decision, the majority diverged from rapporteur Maurício Neves Fonseca, who defended the permanence of the team’s loss of points in Serie B. However, the following auditors voted for Brusque to be punished only with a fine and suspension of the manager, but without the loss of points on the table.

Thus, the president of the session, José Perdiz, determined the loss of a field command and the payment of a fine of R$ 60 thousand to Brusque. The punishment of Júlio Antônio Petermann, identified as the author of the racist statement, was maintained: suspension for 360 days and a fine of R$30,000.

Brusque and the counselor were framed in article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD) and responded for “discriminatory act”.

The decision caused revolts among those present mainly because of the arguments used by Brusque’s defense. Among them, sayings like “Brusque employees’ hair looks like Celsinho’s and they don’t think it’s racism”, that “racism has always existed”, and “if you call David Luiz’s hair a bee’s nest, is it racism? “…

The racial insult took place in August, in a match for the Série B do Brasileiro. At the time, Celsinho reported that he was called a monkey by someone who was in the box of the stadium of the team from Santa Catarina, watching the match. In a statement, Brusque states that the player “is known to be involved in this type of episode” and used quotation marks to talk about the persecution that the athlete has been suffering.

“It actually happened [de ser chamado de macaco]. I don’t know if he is part of the technical committee, the board, a man in red, who is in the box. I also don’t understand why there are so many people in a protocol, a situation where fans are not released, we have a number like that. It’s unfortunate,” Celsinho said in an interview with Premiere after the game.

Meia Celsinho, from Londrina, accuses Brusque leaders of racism Photo: Beno Küster Nunes/AGIF

“The athlete, in turn, is known for getting involved in this type of episode. This is at least the 3rd time, this year alone, that he claims to have been the target of racism, featuring a true “persecution” of it. […] Racism is something serious and cannot be treated as a sporting artifice, nor, either, with opportunism”, says the note by Brusque.

In the match in question, the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior recorded in the summary that a member of the Brusque staff said: “Go cut your hair, you bee curl”.

This is not the first time that the player has been the target of racism in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. On July 17, in a game against Goiás, narrator Romes Xavier and commentator Vinícius Silva, from Rádio Bandeirantes Goiânia, made racist comments regarding the athlete’s hair. They were removed from their duties.

On July 23, he was again the target of racial slur. This time, the author of the comment was Cláudio Guimarães, from Rádio Clube do Pará, who compared the athlete’s hair to a nest of termites. He was also dismissed by the network.

After Brusque’s social networks were taken by fans’ criticism, two athletes from the club itself expressed their support for the Londrina player, contrary to the official statement. Strikers Diego Mathias and Edu and right-back Edilson Junior published the same image with the message: “Say no to racism”.