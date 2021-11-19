STJD returns Brusque points in case of racial slur and Mute B table – 11/18/2021

By Gabriel Coccitrone

the resource of #Brusque was accepted by the majority of auditors in full trial of the STJD in the case of racial injury against Celsinho, from Londrina. With the result, the club takes back the three points taken in the 1st instance and forwards the permanence in Serie B.

Despite the return of the points, the financial punishments against the club and the manager Júlio Antônio Petermann, author of the offenses against Celsinho, were maintained. The fine for the club is R$ 60 thousand. Already Petermann received a 360-day suspension and a fine of R$30,000.

The decision of the Plenary is final.

Specialists understood that punishment would be important to combat prejudice in sport

Experts consulted by Lei em Campo said that a reversal of the punishment could represent a defeat in the fight against racism in football.

That’s what Marcelo Carvalho, director and creator of the Observatório do Racism no Futebol website, thinks.

“The judgment of the appeal itself is something within the procedures of the Sports Court, however if there is a reduction (annulment) of the penalty, it will be a setback in the fight against racism in Brazilian football. Not that the punishment effectively helps in the fight, but the non-penalty conveys the impression to society that whoever can penalize and prevent racists from feeling at ease, in a sport that is so popular in Brazil, is not being combative as it could and should”, he assesses.

The FIFA Statute – a kind of Constitution for football – already states in Article 3 that “FIFA is committed to respecting internationally recognized human rights and shall endeavor to promote the protection of these rights”.

In July 2019, FIFA increased the fight against prejudice in football and announced a New Disciplinary Code, whose text emphasizes the fight against racism. The organization’s president, Gianni Infantino, has already spoken about his dissatisfaction with the racism that appears in football.

“Racism is fought with education, condemning, talking about it. You cannot have racism in society and in football. In Italy, the situation has not improved, this is serious. We need to identify the perpetrators and expel them from the stadiums. afraid of condemning racists, we must fight them to the end,” Infantino said.

According to Andrei Kampff, journalist, lawyer specializing in sports law and author of this blog, with the Code, “football reinforces a commitment that is part of the nature of sport. The protection of Human Rights is a self-limitation to the necessary sporting autonomy. Sport and Human Rights are in progress. together for ever”.

understand the case

During the match between Brusque and Londrina, midfielder Celsinho said he was called a “monkey” by Júlio Antônio Petermann, president of the Deliberative Council of the Santa Catarina club. In the summary, the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá reported the case, saying that the player heard the following sentence: “go cut that hair, you bee curl”.

Due to the report, Brusque and the leader were denounced for “discriminatory act” against Celsinho and ended up condemned by the STJD. The club’s punishment was the loss of three points, in addition to a R$60,000 fine. Petermann, on the other hand, received a 360-day suspension and a R$30,000 fine.

The decision became a milestone in the fight against racism by the Brazilian Sports Justice. It showed the Court’s commitment to combating racism.

On October 26, players and Brusque officials released a statement protesting the STJD’s decision, asking that it be reconsidered by the court.

In the document, the players said that the cast is mostly made up of Afro-descendants and that the decision does not penalize the person responsible for the act, but the whole group.

