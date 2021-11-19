STJD returns the 3 points that were taken from Brusque for racism in Serie B

The plenary of the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football (STJD) returned, on Thursday (18), the three points that were taken from Brusque, in Series B of the Brazilian Championship, after the case of racism against the player Celso Luís Honorato Júnior, known as Celsinho, from Londrina.

By a majority vote, the auditors decided to punish Brusque with the loss of a field command. They also maintained a fine of R$ 60 thousand to the club and the penalty of 360 days of suspension plus a fine of R$ 30 thousand to the chairman of the Deliberative Council, Júlio Antônio Petermann, identified as the author of the racist offenses.

The team from Santa Catarina is fighting against relegation to Serie C. At the moment, with the recovery of points, the team rises to 14th place, with 44 points. Londrina is exactly the first team in the relegation zone, in 17th position, with 41 points.

According to Celsinho, who followed the trial, “this is not a fan, a person who has no control, it is a chairman of the board, a person who should set an example and do the best. A person who was at the stadium and who the club authorized.”

understand the case

In the match between Brusque and Londrina, valid for the 21st round of Serie B, on August 28, the referee noted the racist terms heard by Celsinho coming from the stands of the Augusto Bauer stadium: “go cut your hair, you curler. of bee”.

Celsinho also reported that another racist offense had taken place. “At the beginning of the second half, when we left the reserve bench to warm up, that’s where the word monkey came out, I heard that loud and clear. I just didn’t report it so as not to point out the wrong person,” he said.

A day after the incident, Brusque issued an official note, citing the act as “opportunism and false imputation of a crime”.

After the repercussion of the case, on August 30, the team from Santa Catarina issued a new statement, this time apologizing to Celsinho and claiming to be “against any type of discrimination”.