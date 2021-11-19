Stress leads Brazilians’ concern with health – 11/19/2021

That the pandemic affected the mental health of all of us is nothing new! Several surveys over the past two years have helped to understand a little better the scale of this impact. A new survey released this week shows that nearly half of Brazilians said they have some mental or emotional health problem, and that 60% are afraid to face stress.

Conceived by DSM —company focused on issues of health, nutrition and bioscience—, the study evaluated 11 countries in Latin America and had 6,000 respondents. In the survey, 46% of Brazilians said they faced some issue in the field of mental health, with stress (28%), insomnia (18%), difficulty concentrating (13%) and depressive symptoms (10%) being the most common.

In the field of health concerns, stress also comes out ahead. Two out of three Brazilians fear facing this condition. Another 58% worry about lack of energy and tiredness. Immunity, overweight and depression follow.

Pandemic Catalyzed Emotional Problems

It is important to remember that mental health problems are not pandemic news. The world, and Brazil in particular, was already facing a growing number of people with difficulties and emotional disorders in recent decades. Economic crises, stigma and prejudice, violence, loneliness, exposure to stress and massive use of social networks are some of the causes of this trend.

The pandemic was an additional factor and catalyst for this already quite explosive mixture. Fears, insecurities, mourning, losses, routine changes and social isolation increased what was not going well.

Living with emotional health issues such as stress and insomnia for a long time can favor the appearance of a major disorder, such as depression or panic disorder. Learning to deal with and manage these factors that bring additional pressure to our emotional lives can increase our resilience and help maintain our mental health.

The end of the year is coming, and with it more stress

With the recovery process that we are going through, this permanent state of stress can make it difficult for us to “turn” to 2022. The end-of-the-year social commitments (family parties, “firm” and friends meetings, etc.), which remained in suspended in the last two years (to the sadness of some and the relief of many), they come back in full force, which can be a source of fear and apprehension for many people.

The virus has not disappeared, the vaccines are not sterilizing and, despite the important improvement in the situation, the risk of becoming infected still exists. What’s more, after so long we’ve been confined, a kind of collective social phobia still surrounds many of our lives. The physical proximity, previously desired, today is still viewed with reservation by many people. Yes, it’s important to go through all of this and be closer to each other, but not everyone is 100% ready to face this moment.

In addition, the economic crisis, the fear of losing a job and the companies’ goals in the final stretch of the year can make many people worried and even more exposed to stressful situations. For those already operating at the limit, these additional charges can be worrying.

Operate within the individual capacity to deal with the situations and demands of that moment, not force yourself to face commitments that increase the feeling of fear and insecurity, reserve for yourself moments of leisure and tranquility and try to manage in the best way possible the factors that generate end-of-year stress are perhaps some of the ways to minimize the risk of psychological distress.

It’s great to work with the perspective of change and improvement of the scenario, but respecting the limits and time of each one of us can make all the difference in this “turn” of the transition. And you, how are you feeling about a month before the end of the year festivities?