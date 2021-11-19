Substitute text for the PEC of the Senate Precatório does not please Guedes | Economy

Edu Andrade/ Ascom ME Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy

Approved in the Chamber of Deputies in two rounds, the PEC dos Precatórios is now in the Senate, which, despite its willingness to approve the government’s text, resists the idea of ​​changing the calculation of the spending ceiling. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is unhappy with the idea of ​​a text to replace the one already approved by the Chamber, according to Veja magazine.

The minister said yesterday that the easing of the ceiling is “politically opportunistic, but technically defensible”. For him, the senators’ alternatives do not open up fiscal space, nor do they indicate the source of funds for the Aid.

The payment in installments of court orders releases around R$ 40 billion for the government’s cash, but the change in the calculation of the ceiling would open R$ 50 billion for changing from June to December the readjustment limit for the inflation accumulated in the last 12 months.

Guedes is losing sleep with the Senate is not new. He also blames the House for the delay in approving the Income Tax reform, which would fatten the government’s cash by taxing dividends.

Senate government leader Fernando Bezerra met with senators to try to convince them to approve the most sensitive point of the text, but José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) and Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-PB) positioned against the change and presented alternative texts.

One of the alternatives, also defended by specialists, would be to cut the rapporteur’s amendments, which reach R$ 16 billion in 2021 alone.