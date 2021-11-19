Supervisor says actor did ‘Russian roulette’

“Rust” script supervisor Mamie Mitchell said in a new lawsuit that actor Alec Baldwin chose to “play Russian roulette” when he fired a shot that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins last month.

This is the second lawsuit filed against the actor in a week and also reveals that the production script did not provide for a gun to be fired in the scene.

Mitchell accuses Baldwin, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez and the film’s producers of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm.

“The events that led Baldwin to fire a loaded gun are not mere negligence,” the screenwriter’s attorney, Gloria Allred, told reporters in Los Angeles.

According to Mitchell’s defense, the actor should have personally verified that the gun had live ammunition, rather than relying on the assistant director’s assertion that the Colt .45 revolver was safe to use.

“In our opinion, Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking and without the gunsmith doing so in his presence,” added Allred, calling his and Rust producers’ behavior “reckless”.

According to an investigation carried out by authorities in Santa Fe, in the US state of New Mexico, the gun was handed to Baldwin by assistant Dave Halls, who reportedly yelled “cold gun” – an expression used to reveal that the gun does not contain bullets. real.

On that occasion, on October 21, Baldwin fired the scenographic weapon that killed Halyna and left the film’s director, Joel Souza, injured on set. Santa Fe authorities are still investigating, and no criminal charges have been filed.