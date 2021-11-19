Sylvinho fails backstage and could be fired from Corinthians, says journalist

after the Corinthians having been defeated 1-0 by Flamengo, the daughter of coach Sylvinho, who has not been pleasing to Faithful, used her social networks, in which she has almost 70,000 followers, to vent against the insults she and her younger brother have received from Corinthians discontented with his father’s work in the Brazilian Championship.

To demonstrate his indignation with the current situation, Taty Mendes published two texts and later recorded a video complaining about the virtual massacre to which he has been subjected: “My brother and I have nothing to do with my father at Corinthians. You cursing him for us doesn’t make any difference. It’s no use asking us for anything, we don’t live with him. And I think you guys should be a little more aware before going into a profile of an underage boy swearing at him and his father. If you have hate and anger, then these are emotions that only you can control and, consequently, your actions too”, she wrote, who lives in Madrid, Spain.

Currently in fifth place with 50 points, Timão is still fighting for a place in the G-4, aiming for a direct place in the Libertadores in 2022. In a recent interview, the technician said he understood the criticisms, but that everyone knows what the acceptable limits are, because at the time, there were already reports of insults to the coach’s children.

Chaired by President Duilio Monteiro Alves, the captain alvinegro has not been able to please with the football presented by the team on the field. In the last defeat, for example, the performance left something to be desired during the 90 minutes, without the opponent being pressured at any time, as the São Paulo team seemed to have entered just for the purpose of defending themselves.

Thus, according to information from journalist André Rizek, despite being extremely defended by the agent, Sylvinho is extremely rejected by people who have an active voice in the club. At the end of the Brasileirão, the coach’s work will be evaluated, but the chance of not staying is greater than the chance of staying.