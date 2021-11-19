Tactical Tom: Vina shines and becomes Ceará’s top scorer in Serie A since 1971 | supper

For five rounds, Ceará was looking for a game pattern, needed to flee from danger against relegation. Just five rounds ago, Ceará had two home matches that would set new goals in Serie A. Five rounds later, Alvinegro found a pattern and won every last game at Arena Castelão. There were 15 points played, 12 conquered, with a historic rout in the biggest rival Fortaleza by 4 to 0. And five rounds later, Ceará continues seeking higher goals in the competition. Success passes through Vina.

The Centro Cultural do Ceará informed the GE, this Thursday (18), that Vina is Ceará’s top scorer in the Series A of the Brazilian Championship from 1971 to the year 2021.

Vina: 19 goals Jorge Costa: 17 Samuel: 14 Ivanir: 14 Felipe Azevedo: 12 Thiago Galhardo: 12 Washington: 12 Oil: 11 Joe Eduardo: 11 Wolney: 10

Tiago Nunes found a pattern, the best formation, of a Ceará capable of defending with the same ability to attack. There were nine goals scored and only two conceded, this is the balance.

For five rounds, Ceará’s technical reference is Vina. Of the nine goals scored, four were scored by him, in addition to an assist. Not to mention the indirect participation that resulted in goals from Alvinegros, in the defeat to Athletico-PR, in the victory against Sport.

It is no coincidence that the recent results, in addition to the collective balance, arise from the leading role of Vina, now Ceará’s top scorer in Serie A in 2021 and also the greatest scorer in the club’s history in the elite of Brazilian football.

1 of 2 Ceará, Sport, Castelão, goal, Vina — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM Ceará, Sport, Castelão, goal, Vina — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM

Vina and the final sprint of Serie A

Tiago Nunes is always asked about the “recovery” of players. He is very clear in saying that his role is “simple”, it is to give confidence to the athletes. Vina was always part of that perspective of possibilities when the coach took over. The sequence of games, the change in the team’s behavior and the evolution in the achievement of results do, indeed, depend on the individual ability of the athlete to decide the games.

Even with all the difficulties of Ceará in Serie A, the inconstances, the fluctuations in performance, despite a certain regularity in the achievement of results, the midfielder was also experiencing this impasse in terms of the team’s performance. Whether in the transition of competitions in the first half, until the beginning of Brasileirão, the bench with Guto Ferreira until the resumption with Tiago Nunes.

When James mentions “trust”, he needs a sequel. Before the last five games, Ceará had some evolution points on the field, but needed to have a base standard of team to give this continuity. Against Bahia, Alvinegro already showed these signs that solidified in the duels at home against Fluminense and Cuiabá.

It is in this sequence that Vina, like Ceará, evolved its performance. At a time when Alvinegro most needed and needed an answer, the reference called the responsibility in these last five games of the team. In his four victories, he was essential and, even in the defeat against Athletico-PR, he had a decisive contribution in the head deflection, which led to the draw at Rick’s feet.

Another important demonstration was in the match against Sport. Vina was the only athlete in the sector who performed well. We enter again into the concept of ‘reference’, the main player of the team, individually mentioning, is the one who needs to seek imbalance. And if Ceará brought consistent victories in recent games and, mainly, being dominant in the King-Class with a 4-0 rout, it goes through the return of the leading role of its main piece in this ‘sprint’ final of Serie A.

It is necessary to be fair in all circumstances, especially when they are displeasing. After the game against Bahia, in this same column, Vina received criticism for his season performance. Especially when we came back to mention the athlete as a “reference”, Ceará lacked more and the value of the player was never diminished. On the contrary, last season’s achievements were always mentioned, the fundamental numbers that led Ceará to the title of Copa do Nordeste and classification for the Copa Sudamericana.

And right now, that atmosphere has changed. Vina is being the protagonist in this evolution of Ceará in Serie A under the command of coach Tiago Nunes. The expressive numbers of the last five matches show that of the athlete, in addition to bringing another historic mark of the midfielder with the Alvinegra shirt.