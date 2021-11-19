Taken from abroad, Ibovespa regains 103,000 points; Covid in Europe and fiscal risks remain on the radar

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa recovered the level of 103,000 points this Friday (19th) and established itself in positive territory after a lot of oscillation in the first trades of the day. The Stock Exchange operates independently of indices abroad, driven by stocks that are recovering from recent falls, such as Vale (VALE3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3). The dollar falls again and future interest rates drop sharply.

Thus, the Ibovespa is able to partially recover from yesterday’s fall, when the index closed with the lowest score in more than a year. In addition to the internal political and fiscal risks, the Exchange also resists negative pressure from abroad, given the increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe and new restrictive measures being adopted in some countries.

The realization that the pandemic situation is worse than expected came after Austria announced a lockdown for everyone and not just for people who had not been vaccinated. The vaccine will be mandatory for the entire population until February next year. Germany also adopted new restrictive measures and did not rule out stricter rules, given the rampant increase in the number of cases. Daily deaths in Russia by Covid-19 have reached a new record.

The feeling of pessimism brings down the New York Stock Exchanges. Here, investors continue to follow the progress of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório in the Senate. The market realizes that the basic text approved by the Chamber will hardly pass without changes by the senators.

According to the state, circulates a table among government senators indicating 40 guaranteed favorable votes and the possibility of another 13. Given this score, the government would already be admitting adjustments to the text of the PEC so that the matter is approved soon.

At 1:08 pm (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 0.86% to 103,311 points. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 advanced 0.36% to 103,860 points.

The commercial dollar operates with strong volatility and rises 0.08% to R$5.574 on purchase and R$5.574 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 rose 0.27% to R$5.583.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 drops 19 basis points to 11.97%; DI for January 2025 drops 23 basis points to 11.82%; and the DI for January 2027 is down 19 basis points, at 11.74%

In the United States, indexes in New York continue to fall on fears about a new wave of Covid-19. The Dow Jones retreated 0.62%, but the S&P 500 reversed sign, with a slight rise of 0.02%. Nasdaq futures advance 0.55%.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives approved the US President Joe Biden’s spending package of nearly $2 trillion on education, health and climate change, called the Build Back Better Act. Republicans, the package got 220 favorable votes

The market is also following a possible succession in the American Central Bank, the Federal Reserve. By the weekend, President Joe Biden will be able to nominate a name to replace the current one. chairman, Jerome Powell.

“Some Fed members, notably more biased hawkish, in other words, high interest rates are advocating for the normalization of interest rates next year, with at least two rate hikes starting in September”, says a report from Infinity Asset signed by Jason Vieira, chief economist, noting that the process tends to be far less traumatic than short-term prospects have indicated.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, operated at a low of 0.3%.

Covid-19’s rapid advance across the European continent is also bringing down oil prices in today’s session. Brent barrel, Petrobras’ benchmark price (PETR3, PETR4), drops 2.74% to $79.01 a barrel. WTI drops 3.21% to $76.47 a barrel.

Iron ore prices are on the rise again today on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, advancing more than 2%. Concerns about the financial situation of China’s builders and developers, such as Evergrande, remain on investors’ radar.

Asian stock markets closed Friday with mixed performances. In Japan, where a $490 billion stimulus package was announced, the Nikkei index rose 0.5%; Shanghai SE, in China, rose 1.13%; the Hang Seng, in Hong Kong, fell 1.07%; and Kospi, in South Korea, increased 0.8%.

Corporate news highlights that Petz (PETZ3) moved BRL 779 million in its follow-on share offering. Dasa (DASA3), Raia Drogasil (RADL3) and Ouro Fino (OFSA3) announced acquisitions.

Alupar (ALUP11) and Porto Seguro (PSSA3) will distribute earnings.

Petz (PETZ3) priced its follow-on share offering at BRL 19.00 per share, a 2.8% discount from yesterday’s close. Based on the fixed value per share, the transaction generated R$779 million.

The funds raised in the offer will be used to develop the company’s digital platform, technology and logistics, possible acquisitions and accelerate the opening of stores and veterinary hospitals. Petz’s plan is to open 50 new stores next year.

As a result of the capital increase, Petz’s new capital stock increased to R$1.188 billion, divided into 435,057,914 common shares.

Alliar ([ativo=ALLR3])

Alliar (ALLR3) announced on Thursday night that MAM Asset Management, manager of the resources of businessman Nelson Tanure, sent a binding proposal addressed to the company’s controlling shareholders for the acquisition of up to the entirety of the company’s shares held by the controlling shareholders, at the price per share of R$20.50.

According to a press release, the Proposal is valid until November 26, 2021.

Dasa (DASA3) announced yesterday (18) the acquisition of 100% of Mantris. Mantris develops services related to occupational medicine and integrated health management.

In a statement, the company also informed that its subsidiary, Diagnostics Maipú por Imágenes, made the total purchase of the company Laboratório de Medicina, located in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Values ​​were not disclosed.

RD (RADL3) approved the acquisition of Cuco Health so that the purchase price per share is more than one and a half times higher than the equity value of the share.

Therefore, there will be a right of withdrawal for shareholders who did not vote in favor of the acquisition of Cuco Health until December 20th.

The refund amount will be R$ 2.64 per share.

Fine Gold (OFSA3)

Ouro Fino Saúde Animal (OFSA3) acquired all the shareholdings issued by Regenera Medicina Veterinária Advanced, for the amount of R$ 20 million.

Alupar (ALUP11) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$70.33 million, equivalent to R$0.08 per common share, R$0.08 per preferred share and R$0.24 per unit.

Shareholders registered in the company’s records at the end of April 27 will be entitled to receive these dividends.

Safe Harbor (PSSA3)

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) corrected the amount of interest on equity (JCP) informed at the end of October, to be paid by May 30, 2022.

The correct remuneration is R$0.2773 per share.

Gafisa (GFSA3) informed that it managed to raise around R$ 150 million from investors, “reinforcing its cash position, while maintaining itself as a developer of the projects involved in this operation”, he pointed out.

According to the company, the adjustment in the amount raised was mainly due to (i) changes in the structure of the operation, motivated by changes in the national scenario; (ii) the fact that the operation announced on 08.03.2021 originally involved 5 projects, and the final transaction was carried out considering 4 plots of land, all of which already belonged to the company’s landbank.

“The core of the operation remained the same, that is, seeking to recycle the capital already invested in land on the Company’s balance sheet, with a significant increase in liquidity and cash availability for the development of Gafisa’s projects. This operation, combined with Gafisa’s fourth consecutive quarter with profit, and other strong company indicators, attest to the effort and dedication of the company’s management – ​​especially Gafisa Capital – in re-establishing Gafisa as one of the largest real estate development companies in the country. ”, he stated.

Camil (CAML3) concluded the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in 2 series.

Said debentures correspond to the amount of R$ 650 million and will have a term of 7 years.

The funds will be used in the construction and installation of an electric energy cogeneration plant from biomass and in strengthening the company’s working capital.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) informed that last Tuesday (16) the second and last stretch that makes up the Santa Luzia project went into commercial operation. The Santa Luzia Lot has a total annualized RAP of R$63 million.

Dexco (DXCO3) announced the resumption of operations at the vitreous chinaware unit in Queimados (RJ).

The S&P rating agency assigned a ‘brAA’ rating to Orizon (ORVR3), with a stable outlook.

BrasilAgro (AGRO3)

Charles River Capital now holds a position of less than 10% of the capital of BrasilAgro (AGRO3).

