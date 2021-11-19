‘Taken my shine’ · TV News

Dayane Mello decided to play the victim in A Fazenda 2021 and lamented the opponents’ attitudes. This Thursday (18), in conversation with Valentina Francavilla, the model said that she suffered several attacks during the game. “They managed to take all my shine,” he said.

“Including my days on this program, I went through many sad days here. I was attacked a lot, pointed out a lot. It was very difficult to be here,” said Dayane, and Valentina opined: “That’s why you deserve to reach the final”.

In the report, the model highlighted that the psychological factor is her biggest challenge within the rural reality. “I wasn’t well. I thought I was incredibly well, I arrived happy as a result. These people managed to take all my shine off, they put me in the stall for almost two months trying to get me out. Every field, motivation, humiliation. I have a lot in my head” , she continued.

“At certain times, we don’t know how to act because it’s all in vain. Everything starts to be in vain, everything you do. People don’t care about you,” Dayane pointed out. The stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho (SBT) tried to cheer up the ally and recalled her friendships with MC Gui and Dynho Alves, former enemies of the model in the game.

“I know, we like each other. But it’s the minority, not the majority. I’m sad to have hurt people, you know?”, commented the former Big Brother Italia. “But it’s the minority that matters. The majority doesn’t matter,” Valentina said.

