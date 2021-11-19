Teacher receives police subpoena after complaint against ‘leftist’ content

A philosophy teacher at the state school Thales de Azevedo, in Salvador, Bahia, received a police summons after a student complained at the police station that the content covered in the classes was ‘leftist’.

Topics such as racism, machismo, diversity and other gender issues, provided for in the Law of Guidelines and Bases and covered in the philosophy class, would have bothered the student. Accompanied by her mother, the student went to the Police Station for the Repression of Crimes against Children and Adolescents.

The police action was denounced and repudiated by the Association of Licensed Teachers of Brazil (APLB) for considering that the subpoena violates the legal principles of freedom of professorship and pedagogical autonomy. The school board also released a note in support of the teacher.

“Unfortunately, the allegations that the curriculum contents of the humanities are of a ‘leftist’ nature and the language contents are of ‘feminist indoctrination’ have caused the bias of historically constructed knowledge and social phenomena, silencing teachers”, he says an excerpt from the note.

“This situation, therefore, violates professional law and respect for teaching work in the provisions of the Law of Guidelines and Bases for Education and the National Education Plan”, adds the school’s management in the text.

According to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, this would not be the first case between the student and the teachers at the school. During online English classes, the student’s mother would have invaded the classroom space to question the topic addressed in the classroom. According to her, the teacher’s explanations would be ‘feminist’.

In another episode, mothers and fathers also published a note criticizing the lectures and teachers invited to an online seminar at the school for the same reasons.

The school board and the APLB claim to be suffering organized persecution by far-right groups. The association also says that it will seek the city’s Legislative Assembly and City Council to show solidarity with teachers who are victims of persecution.

“The direction of the APLB-Sindicato deeply regrets the occurrences and reiterates the legal and psychological support to the teacher, demanding the investigation of the facts that occurred”, writes the APLB in its statement.

After the summons to testify at the police station, the teacher was emotionally shaken and had to be taken to a hospital to be seen by doctors.

The APLB-Sindicato, legitimate representative of workers in Education, comes to the public to express all its solidarity and legal support to the teachers of the Thales de Azevedo State School for attempts at intimidation, coercion and psychological pressure by far-right groups that try to curtail the free expression and disrupt classes and some activities proposed by teachers.

APLB’s legal department was called upon by a group of professors from the aforementioned school who were at the Union’s headquarters and reported observing unfriendly attitudes and persecution of a certain student against one of the Philosophy professors because she presented thematic in class referring to issues of gender, racism, harassment, machismo, diversity, among others.

The school community was taken by surprise when they learned that the aforementioned student and her mother presented a crime report in DERCCA against the Philosophy teacher. After receiving the summons, the teacher is extremely emotionally shaken, even needing to be hospitalized for urgent medical care. Reason why we are preserving your identity.

For the general coordinator Rui Oliveira, this persecution of teachers is inadmissible. “Unfortunately, these are actions by groups linked to people on the extreme right, who disrespect and harm the freedom of the chair. Let’s not allow that to happen. We will give full support to the school community at Thales de Azevedo, especially the teacher who was summoned, as well as making our lawyers available to accompany her on the day of the hearing. We will continue to denounce all forms of abuse and persecution”, said Rui. He is still quite concerned about the internal relationships between students after the event. For APLB, the school environment must be preserved from political differences. The dissemination of Fake News and fierce and disrespectful discussions, as adopted by the far right, cannot be part of everyday school life, as the impacts can be very serious.

Rui Oliveira was this Thursday (18), at Thales de Azevedo school, with a representative of the Legal Department, José Lucas Sobrinho and other directors, such as João Santana and Delsuc Machado, to investigate the complaints and support the teachers. It was established that the school unit will prepare a document that APLB will widely disseminate in the press and to the State Education Department.

Also according to information, in August an online seminar was held by the school and after the event a group of students and their guardians issued a note attacking the teachers and lecturers. On another occasion, during a remote class in the English subject, the mother of a student, the same one who filed the complaint against the Philosophy teacher, invaded the space of the online class to inquire and demand explanations on the topic, which, according to her, it would be inadequate because it is feminism.

The direction of APLB-Sindicato deeply regrets the occurrences and reiterates the legal and psychological support to the teacher, demanding the investigation of the facts that occurred, as well as will also articulate to denounce in the media and in the Legislative Houses, such as the City Council and Assembly State, displaying banners and posters asking for total solidarity with all professionals in Education.