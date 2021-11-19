Technical School of Health opens enrollment for online courses – Brasília Agency

The Technical School of Health in Brasília (Etesb) opened, this Thursday (18), enrollment for the Biosafety course for Oral Health Professionals. The activities will be online and there will be no application fee. Interested parties can apply on the Etesb website.

Next Monday (22), on the same site, enrollment will be open for the SUS and Citizenship course. The format will also be online and no subscription charge.

Learn more about courses

– Biosafety for oral health professionals

The pandemic has required the utmost dedication on the part of health professionals in controlling biosafety, fighting the virus and serving the population. In this sense, the objective of this course is to inform oral health professionals and improve their work in the dental field.

The course load is 40 hours and the prerequisite is training as an oral health assistant, oral health technician and/or dental surgeon. Pre-registration runs from the 18th to the 22nd of November. The course is scheduled to start on December 15th and end on February 15th, 2022. There will be 35 vacancies.

The documents required for pre-registration are identity, CPF and proof of education (certificate and/or diploma in the field of oral health). After document analysis, the eligible candidate will receive the registration information by e-mail registered in the pre-registration.

SUS and Citizenship

Created by the team of professors at Etesb, the objective of this course is to broaden the participant’s perspective on the Unified Health System (SUS) and on situations that interfere in people’s health and illness. Etesb’s intention is to train citizens who are more aware of their rights and who can collaborate with the improvement of public health in Brazil.

Applications can be made from November 22nd to December 5th. The course runs from December 8, 2021 to February 28, 2022, with a workload of 80 hours. There are no prerequisites, however, places will be limited.

To enroll in the course, the candidate must first create an account on Etesb’s Moodle. The process is simple and step-by-step can be viewed here.

*With information from the DF Health Department