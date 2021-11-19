Telefônica Brasil and TIM shoot after STF vote on ICMS for telephony By Reuters



By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Shares by Telefônica Brasil (SA:) and TIM (SA:) soared on Friday, after Supreme Court (STF) ministers formed a majority for the reduction of ICMS for telecommunications services in Santa Catarina , in a decision that can be applied to all the States of the country.

At around 12:05 pm, Telefônica Brasil shares advanced 4.4%, at 51.79 reais, having reached a historic intraday high at 53.96 reais at the best moment, when they rose 8.75%. TIM shares rose 4%, to 13.33 reais, after advancing 8.42%, to 13.90 reais, at the earliest.

For analysts at BTG Pactual (SA:), the news is very positive for telecommunications companies. They estimate that the decision could drop the tax rate by 7 to 10 percentage points, depending on the state, according to a report sent to clients earlier.

“If we assume that the entire ICMS reduction will flow to the Ebitda of telecommunications companies, we estimate that the positive impact on Ebitda will be in the range of 12-20%”, wrote Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carf.

They stated that, “naturally”, they do not expect telecoms to keep all the gains and to be forced to transfer at least part of the ICMS reduction to prices, even so they see the decision as “very positive for telecommunications companies, because the reduction in prices will translate into greater use of telecommunications services”.

The case refers to a lawsuit filed by Lojas Americanas (SA:) in that State, questioning the payment of a different rate for electricity and telephone services, of 25%, against 17% for other goods and services.

So far, seven ministers have voted. The rapporteur, Minister Marco Aurelio Mello, voted that SC should start charging 17% of energy and telephony, being accompanied by ministers José Dias Toffoli, Carmen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski and Edson Fachin.

Ministers Alexandre Moraes opened a divergence, stating that the change should be applied only to telecommunications companies, and not to energy companies, a vote that was followed by minister Gilmar Mendes.

At the moment, the action has seven votes in favor of a change in the ICMS for telecoms, and five in favor of a change in the case of electricity. There are still three ministers to decide.

Sequeira and Carf, from BTG, emphasized that despite the simple majority being constituted, with six of the 11 ministers voting in favor of the reduction, the voting is not yet over. And that although the remaining ministers cannot change the decision, they can delay the final decision.

“Furthermore, to avoid an even greater impact on the finances of the States, it is very likely that some modulation will be associated with the decision. For example, it seems clear that the decision will not be retroactive – that is, it will be valid from next year”, added the BTG Pactual team.

(With additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, in Brasília)