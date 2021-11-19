Telefônica Brasil and TIM shoot after STF vote on ICMS for telephony

The actions of Telefonica Brasil and of the TIM (TIMS3) fired this Friday, after ministers of Federal Supreme Court (STF) form a majority by reducing the ICMS for services of telecommunications in SCatarina dolmen, in a decision that can be applied to all the States of the country.

At around 10:40 am, Telefônica Brasil shares advanced 4.39%, at 51.80 reais, having reached a historic intraday high at 53.96 reais at the best moment, when it rose 8.75%.

TIM’s papers rose 4.06%, to 13.34 reais, after advancing 8.42%, to 13.90 reais, at the earliest. At the same time, the Ibovespa rose 0.66%.

For analysts of BTG Pactual, the news is very positive for telecommunications companies. They estimate that the decision could drop the tax rate by 7 to 10 percentage points, depending on the state, according to a report sent to clients earlier.

“If we assume that the entire ICMS reduction will flow to the Ebitda of telecommunications companies, we estimate that the positive impact on Ebitda will be in the range of 12-20%”, wrote Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carf.

They stated that, “naturally”, they do not expect telecoms to keep all the gains and be forced to transfer at least part of the ICMS reduction to prices, even so they see the decision as “very positive for telecommunications companies, because the reduction in prices will translate into greater use of telecommunications services”.

Sequeira and Carf emphasized that despite the simple majority being constituted, with six of the 11 ministers voting in favor of the reduction, the voting is not yet over. And that although the remaining ministers cannot change the decision, they can delay the final decision.

“Furthermore, to avoid an even greater impact on the finances of the States, it is very likely that some modulation will be associated with the decision. For example, it seems clear that the decision will not be retroactive – that is, it will be valid from next year”, added the BTG Pactual team.