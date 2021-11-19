Telefônica (VIVT3) and TIM (TIMS3) rise sharply on the Stock Exchange with STF voting on ICMS for telephony

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – In a day also of high for the Ibovespa, shares of Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) and TIM (TIMS3) operate with strong gains on the Stock Exchange this Friday (19).

The move comes after ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) form a majority for the reduction of ICMS for telecommunications services in Santa Catarina, a decision that can be extended to other states in the country.

Around 1:50 pm, VIVT3 shares were up 4.5% on B3, traded at R$51.85, while TIMS3 shares rose around 5%, at R$13.46. At the highs of the day, stocks rose 8.8% and 8.42%, respectively.

Voting for “Extraordinary Appeal 714139/SC” began on November 12th and will end next Monday (22). The proposal on the agenda foresees that the rate will be reduced “as of the next fiscal year”, which means that, in Santa Catarina, the tax would be lowered for next year.

On average, the ICMS paid by telecommunications companies in Brazil is 27.82%.

So far, six of the 11 Supreme Ministers have cast their votes – all have been in favor of the telecommunications sector; it takes, however, eight votes for modulation to prevail.

In a brief comment, Credit Suisse writes that the impact could be large, at around 10% of sales, but that possible modulations or mandatory transfers to consumers could reduce the impact.

For BTG Pactual, the news is very positive for telecommunications companies. Analysts estimate that the decision could drop the tax rate by 7 to 10 percentage points, depending on the state.

“If we assume that the entire ICMS reduction will flow into earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of telecommunications companies, we estimate that the positive impact on Ebitda will be in the range of 12-20%”, write the analysts Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carf, in a report.

Although telecommunications companies are unable to keep all the gains and are forced to pass on at least part of the ICMS reduction to consumers, analysts at BTG Pactual remain optimistic, given that the reduction “will translate into greater use of the services of telecommunications”.

