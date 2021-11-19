Tennis association threatens to leave China if player remains missing

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) head Steve Simon said he was willing to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in business in China if tennis player Peng Shuai remained missing and her allegations not properly investigated.

“We are definitely willing to take our business out of the country and deal with all the complications,” Simon said in an interview with CNN this Thursday (18th).

“This is certainly bigger than any deal,” added the head of the WTA. “Women need to be respected and not censored.”

Peng, who is one of China’s most recognized sports stars, has not been seen in public since he accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex in his home, according to a social media post. , deleted on November 2nd.

His post on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, was taken down 30 minutes after publication, with Chinese censors moving quickly to eliminate any mention of the indictment online. Your Weibo account, which has more than half a million followers, is still blocked for users on the platform.

Simon’s intervention puts the tennis boss on a likely collision course with Chinese authorities, who have so far refused to publicly acknowledge Peng’s allegations.

Simon said the WTA is talking to colleagues at the Chinese Tennis Association, who have assured them that Peng was not injured in Beijing. However, attempts to contact the athlete directly were unsuccessful.

“We get in touch with her on all phone numbers and email addresses and other forms of contact,” he said. “There are so many digital approaches to getting in touch with people these days, and so far we haven’t been able to get an answer.”

Earlier this week, Chinese state media released an email, allegedly sent by Peng to Simon, dispelling his allegations and claiming he is fine.

The alleged e-mail was only released on English-language platforms and Chinese domestic media did not report its content, despite Peng being famous in China.

Regarding the email, Simon questioned its veracity, describing it as a “staged statement of some kind,” noting that he responded immediately and has yet to receive further feedback.

“Whether she was coerced into writing or whether someone wrote to her, we don’t know,” Simon said. “But at this point, I don’t think there is any validity to that and we won’t be comfortable ‘until we have a chance to talk to her,” he added.

The popularity of tennis in China has grown rapidly in recent decades, with many Chinese players entering the global rankings.

Women’s play, in particular, is a big market, thanks in part to the success of Li Na, who in 2011 became the first Asian single Grand Slam champion, winning the Wimbledon Tournament, followed by a title at the Open of the Australia 2014.

In recent years, the WTA has given China a big boost. In 2019, the Association finals were transferred from Singapore to the Chinese city of Shenzhen, entitled to a ten-year contract.

In a 2018 New York Times interview, Simon described the deal with authorities in Shenzhen, which allegedly includes the construction of a new multimillion-dollar tennis stadium, as a “great opportunity” for women’s tennis in China.

This Thursday, Serena Williams joined a growing number of international tennis players who expressed their concern for Peng’s whereabouts.

“I am devastated and shocked to hear the news from my colleague, Peng Shuai. I hope she’s safe and found as soon as possible,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.”

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka also spoke, saying she was “in shock with the current situation”. “Censorship is never ok, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are okay,” she wrote, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

The controversy risks impacting the next 2022 Winter Olympics, which are due to start in Beijing in less than three months. Boycott calls have increased in recent months amid concerns about alleged human rights violations in China.

US President Joe Biden confirmed that he is considering a diplomatic boycott of the event.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it would not comment on the matter and suggested that a “silent diplomacy” should be addressed, Reuters reported.

“Experience shows that silent diplomacy offers the best opportunity to find a solution to issues of this nature,” said an IOC spokesperson. “This explains why the IOC will not comment further at this stage.”

Human Rights Watch accused the IOC of “shushing the Olympic athlete’s disappearance”. In a statement, the global rights group said it is “surprising that the IOC accepts the government’s assurances, especially at the expense of a woman bringing serious accusations.”

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Peng’s indictment was not a diplomatic issue and declined to comment further.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)