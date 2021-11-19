Text of the PEC of Precatório can be dismembered

posted on 11/19/2021 06:00



Lira during a meeting of leaders: “I hope and hope that the text has its approval maintained (in the Senate) at 95%, 96%” – (credit: Zeca Ribeiro/Câmara dos Deputies)

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he hoped that the Senate would keep almost the entire text of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, but admitted the possibility of slicing the text to guarantee payment, in December , R$400 from Auxílio Brasil, the program that replaces Bolsa Família. The rapporteur of the PEC in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), also admitted a possible dismemberment. “Slicing is a possibility, but no decision has been made on it,” said the senator. “That will depend on the nature of the changes that will be entered into my report.”

The PEC dos Precatórios is Planalto’s bet to pay for the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid, to replace the Bolsa Família, as of December. The proposal postpones the payment of more than half of the R$ 89 billion expected to be paid off next year in court orders — federal debts recognized by the courts — and increases the spending ceiling. The Ministry of Economy’s objective is to open a fiscal slack of R$91.6 billion in next year’s budget.

On Wednesday, senators Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) and Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) presented an alternative proposal to Bezerra. Among other points, the group proposes to ensure the payment of R$ 89 billion in court orders next year, excluding these expenses from the spending ceiling. Another suggestion is to make Auxílio Brasil a permanent program, and not effective until December 2022, as the government foresees. In addition, senators advocate maintaining the current spending ceiling rules. According to them, these measures would make possible R$99 billion for social assistance, allowing approximately 21 million Brazilians to benefit from Auxílio Brasil of R$400 per month.

The alternative PEC also intends to put an end to the so-called amendments by the rapporteur (RP9) and by the commission (RP8), which have no constitutional provision. Last week, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) confirmed the injunction from Minister Rosa Weber that suspended the release of funds from the RP9, which have been identified as a secret budget, used by the government to bargain for support in Congress.

According to Lira, during a press conference, the Senate could approve part of the PEC, releasing the text signed by deputies and senators for enactment, and the Chamber would look into the changes proposed by the senators through a parallel proposal. “I hope and hope that the text has its approval maintained at 95%, 96%. There are always those devices that common texts can be promulgated, and we can make some difference,” he said.

The president of the Chamber said he expected the approval of the PEC until November 30 in the plenary of the Senate and guaranteed the deputies’ speed to assess any changes made by the senators. According to him, the conversations between the leaders of the two Houses “have been good” and the atmosphere is “very positive” for the approval of the proposal and the implementation of Auxílio Brasil.

Lira did not provide details on how the PEC would make room in the Budget for the payment of the R$ 400 benefit, since the controversial points are precisely those that guarantee the slack in the 2022 budget: delaying the payment of part of the precatories and changing the correction of the spending ceiling, the rule that prevents spending from growing at a rate higher than inflation. With the two measures, the open space in the 2022 Budget will be of R$ 91.6 billion.

An agreement that is being sewn with the Senate, the government and the Chamber may range from slicing up the proposal to commitments outside the main theme of the PEC. All to try to make possible the necessary 49 votes, among the 81 senators, for the approval of the text.

Planalto is discussing putting a link in the PEC so that all the space in the Budget to be opened by the proposal is allocated to Brazil Aid, social assistance programs and the inflation adjustment of mandatory expenses (Social Security, salary bonuses and unemployment insurance ).

In practice, this prevents the value obtained in the PEC from being used for readjustment of public servants, as promised by President Jair Bolsonaro (read more on page 7), and also for parliamentary amendments.

Linking is a demand from senators, especially from the MDB and PSD benches, who do not want to see the PEC’s money be channeled towards these expenses.

The government also accepted to transform the Auxílio Brasil into a permanent minimum income program. Until now, Planalto’s forecast was to pay a minimum benefit of R$400 by December 2022, shortly after the elections in which Bolsonaro intends to run for reelection.

Yesterday, Bezerra presented the senators’ alternative proposal to the Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, who had already expressed his opposition to the changes suggested by the lawmakers. On Wednesday, the economist considered a “great mistake”, capable of jeopardizing the growth foreseen by the government for 2022, the idea of ​​withdrawing the payment of court orders from the ceiling rule. According to him, the proposal would jeopardize the fiscal architecture, as the court orders are an “uncontrollable” expense.