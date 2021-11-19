The 1% with the highest income in Brazil receives almost 35 times more than half of the poorest, says IBGE | Economy

Data released this Friday (19) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that, in 2020, the portion of 1% of the Brazilian population with the highest monthly income earned, on average, 34.9 times more than half of Brazilians with the lowest incomes.

According to the survey, last year the average household income per capita of the richest was R$15,816, while the average income of the poorest group was R$453.

Despite the significant difference, the country saw, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the concentration of income and economic inequality among the population be reduced.

In 2019, that is, before the global health crisis, this difference between the income of the richest and poorest was 40 times – the largest in the historical series of the survey, which began in 2012.

The drop in income concentration was reflected in the Gini Index, which measures economic inequality. The indicator dropped from 0.544 in 2019 to 0.524 in 2020 – the closer to zero, the greater the income equality among the country’s population.

According to the IBGE, this was the biggest drop in the index since 2012, when the survey began.

According to IBGE analyst Alessandra Scalioni, the slight reduction in economic inequality in Brazil is directly related to Emergency Aid, a social program of the federal government, created to help the most vulnerable population in the country in view of the effects caused by the pandemic.

“There was a worsening in the job market. Many people lost their jobs, but Emergency Assistance held back those with lower household income. This made the country’s income distribution less unequal”, pointed out the research analyst, Alessandra Scalioni.

Regionally, the Northeast kept the highest Gini index among the regions (0.526), ​​followed by the Southeast (0.517), Midwest (0.496) and North (0.495). The South remained with the lowest indicator of the series, the lowest (0.457).

In comparison with 2019, inequality measured by the Gini reduced in all regions, especially in the North and Northeast.

The mass of real monthly household income per capita was R$284.6 billion in 2020, a decrease compared to 2019 (R$295.2 billion). Although the Southeast concentrates 50.7% of this mass (R$144.4 billion), only the North and Northeast had an increase in this indicator (3.6% and 1.4%, respectively) in the period. South (-5.7%) and Southeast (-5.2%) had the biggest falls.