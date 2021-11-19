The effectiveness of measures against covid, the puzzle of scientists

What measures are most effective against covid-19? After nearly two years of the pandemic, and a series of research and testing, it is difficult to compare, according to a large compilation study published recently.

“Excellent quality results are still lacking on SARS CoV-2”, the virus that causes covid, “and on the effectiveness of public health measures,” summarizes the study published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), one of the leading journals in the scientific world.

The study is one of the first to comprehensively assess the entire palette of options against covid-19.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic at the beginning of 2020, the world has become a laboratory of measures of all kinds, from strictly medical to social and even political: closing borders, confinement of different degrees of population, mandatory use of masks, forced vaccination or recommended…

Studies have been partial on each of the solutions. The new report published by the BMJ encompasses all and assigns a level of importance based on scientific rigor.

70 studies

From 70 studies, the researchers conclude that “washing your hands, wearing a mask and applying physical distance” are effective measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

However, the impact is not decisive, and as for the other options, researchers are not even sure about how they were studied or applied.

“Due to the heterogeneity of the studies, it was not possible to carry out a meta-analysis on the effects of quarantines and isolation measures, strict confinements, the closing of borders, schools and workplaces”, they admit.

A meta-analysis makes it possible not only to examine in depth the results of different studies, but also to combine them, for example to design public policies.

The report’s authors acknowledge that they have not even been able to assess the rigor of research into the effects of indoor ventilation. And this despite the measure being widely recommended and used to combat a virus that is transmitted through the air.

The BMJ article does not rule out the usefulness of the measures. It only states that in several cases, the studies carried out did not contain enough data, or were not carried out with the necessary amplitude or time.

In some cases, the problem is the field of study, unlike the work carried out with anti-covid vaccines or medical treatments.

Social measures, such as confinement or the wearing of masks, have been adopted simultaneously in all countries and, therefore, it is difficult to address them in isolation. In some cases the measure was mandatory, in others a simple recommendation.

What can be deduced from the experiences is that some initiatives, such as hand washing, are actually indications of other effective ways of acting against the virus.

Washing your hands at first shouldn’t have a big impact on an airborne virus. But people who wash their hands have other types of protective behaviors, such as “avoiding crowds, keeping a distance and wearing a mask,” other researchers consider in a commentary published separately in the same journal.

But scientists do not hesitate in their attempt to establish a general agenda, based on separate studies.

“We need more abundant and better quality research”, the scientists explain. “The lack of rigor is a tragedy in this pandemic”, they warn.