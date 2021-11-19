The Farm 13: Dayane Mello Apologizes to Rico for Jacket

After Aline Mineiro revealed to everyone in the house that Dayane Mello ripped the jacket of Rich Melquiades, a climate was established within the game. Bil Araújo confirmed the information and described the scene in the early hours of Friday, November 19th.

With everyone in the kitchen, the model was eating when she heard the accusations. She even tried to deny what she said, but said she could deny the charges. Then Aline countered, saying that everything is recorded and, outside, the public saw what happened.

A short time later, the model called the pawn to the house’s closet, where the two talked for a few minutes and she apologized. In addition, he pointed out that he is on a new page with the pawn and said he doesn’t want fights from now on.

“Nobody said that about me, but I also feel small. What I have to resolve is up to you. From now on, whatever word I use with you, I will measure it. Because I won’t humiliate you. You saw it yesterday, before I left I said ‘bye Rico, be at peace’. Yesterday, before going to the test, I said ‘good luck’”, he recalled.

On the other hand, Rico pointed out that the game has turned and the model’s attitude too. “And I answered you when you wished me luck, unlike you. When I said good luck, you didn’t answer me. When I called you to talk, you didn’t want to talk. Now you called me and I’m here. So you can see how we are different”, pondered the pawn.

Then, Aline arrived at the place to talk to her friend and came across her former friend. She didn’t deny the discomfort when seeing the model, who soon ended the conversation.

“For me, it turned the page, just so you know. That’s what I had to say, okay, Rico? Stay in peace. That’s it. It was the only thing I had to say, and to apologize to you for that!”, finished the girl.

REVELATION

In the kitchen, Aline took the piece and explained to the pawn what had happened. Bil confirmed and said he saw the whole scene, when the top model took a fish bowl and tore up the comedian’s play. “I saw it with my eyes. I saw! She took a fishmonger like that, went there and did it. Valentina there screaming ‘don’t do this’, ‘don’t do this’. I saw it!” said the model.

Aline, then, remembered Adriane Galisteu’s speech moments before telling that she was still in the reality show. Adriane told her to go back ‘and do whatever she was supposed to do’. For her, the message was clear that she should tell her friend.

“Teté saw me crying in the closet there. I was really bad so I talked to her. I left the mission with Sthe, if I left, she was supposed to tell me what happened,” said the ex-panicat.

Finally, Solange Gomes also manifested. She reinforced that she didn’t know anything about the aggressive attitude of the model, so she said she’s afraid to sleep next to the girl from Santa Catarina. “Seriously right now, I’m really scared to sleep with her. Really,” he protested.

Then, Sthefane Matos added: “People, a person who does this in front of everyone, inside a house, imagines what he does when he is alone”. The actress’s fear only increased, but the overall promise of Rico’s group is only away.

In fact, the pawn did not react as expected. No shacks, no climate, no screaming. Well, Rico, I needed to guarantee Brazilian entertainment! On the contrary, he stated that he will remain calm this time. “I’m good. I am so happy that Solange is back, that she has nothing. Coat we buy another one. I even told Mileide ‘Mileide, that coat was expensive!’” he reinforced.

