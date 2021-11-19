The Farm 2021: Aline cries with Rico and tells about torn jacket

Aline tells Sthe Matos that Dayane tore Rico’s jacket: ‘Rotten’

The people who know who was the author of the destruction of the garment so loved by the comedian are few. Valentina Francavilla saw what had happened right away and scolded her friend, although she didn’t stop her.

She told Aline Mineiro and, on Thursday (17) the two discussed after witnessing the scene of Rico finding the jacket. In addition to the two, Bil Araújo also knew that the jacket had been torn, and he even sent hints to his colleague, but he doesn’t know that it was Day who did the damage.

Rico, Aline and Valentina were part of an inseparable group with Dayane, known by fans as “G4”, who broke up after several fights. After hugging her friend and crying, the ex-panicat told Sthe Matos in the pantry.

“You know the affection I have for Rico. I thought it was too low, Dayane took the knife and ripped the shirt he likes, she took the knife and tore it, then all the foam came out.”, Aline revealed.

“He hadn’t seen it there, he went and found it […] he went there at the table and i hugged him. He asked why I was crying and I replied ‘nothing’. […] I argued badly with Valentina because of that,” she said.

“This is from people with bad hearts, rotten man.”, completed the model, whose body impressed the pedestrians, crying, while Sthe was stunned by the situation and new information.