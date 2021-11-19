The Farm: After being unmasked, Dayane apologizes to Rico for the torn coat | It’s on the Net



Day and Rico talk in the pantry – Playback / PlayPlus

Published 11/19/2021 03:33

São Paulo – Thursday night (18) was agitated at Farm 13. After days without noticing the torn coat and, when he realized, not knowing who caused the damage, Rico finally discovered that Dayane was responsible for the break in the sweatshirt. spoken of Itapecerica da Serra. Even accused, the model defended herself and claimed that she could do worse, if Reality production hadn’t warned her to stop.

Once the fervor of the moment had passed, Day called Rico to talk and apologized to the pawn for having destroyed his coat. The two chatted in the pantry, where Day justified her actions by having been humiliated by Rico. However, the man from Alagoas replied that he was also humiliated by the model when she said that no one in the house liked him. Furthermore, Rico pointed out that since they fought, ex-Big Brother Italy never wanted to hear from him again, as he was doing now.

Day once again apologized for what he said to Rico and said he wanted to live a “new page” from now on inside the Farm. The conversation was coming to an end when Aline Mineiro entered the pantry and stood beside Rico. Noticing the ex-panicat’s disapproving expression, Dayane ended the conversation with a hug from Rico.