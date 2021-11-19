The first case in China was a saleswoman

The first Covid-19 case identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan was actually that of a saleswoman working in a city animal market, rather than a man who had never been there, as a report demonstrates. of the World Health Organization (WHO). These are the conclusions of research published by American virologist Michael Worobey, on Thursday (18), and published in a study in the scientific journal science.

According to the scientist, the data, associated with the analysis of the first cases of Covid-19 in the city, show that the origin of the virus is probably animal. Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have debated the emergence of SAR-CoV-2, in the absence of definitive evidence. Worobey also belonged to a group of 15 experts who published an article in the magazine. Science, in mid-May, asking the scientific community to verify the hypothesis of a leak from a laboratory in the Chinese city, where the epidemic began.

According to the virologist, his research “provides strong evidence in favor of the origin of the pandemic from a live animal” in this market. According to him, health authorities warned about cases of a suspected disease linked to the site from December 30, 2019, which led to the identification of more infections in the market than in other places.

To analyze the veracity of the information, Worobey analyzed the notifications made by two hospitals before the alert was issued. However, these cases are also closely related to the market and its surroundings.

Dates do not match

“In a city of 11 million inhabitants, half of the first cases are related to a place the size of a football field,” said Worobey in an interview with the newspaper New York Times. “It is very difficult to explain this trend if the epidemic has not started in this market.”

Another criticism made in the virologist’s research is based on the fact that the first identified case, as mentioned in the WHO document, is not related to the market. But while the organization’s report said the patient had been sick since Dec. 8, he actually had no symptoms until Dec. 16, according to the researcher.

This deduction is the result of the analysis of a video interview about a case described in a scientific article and a hospital medical record, corresponding to a 41-year-old patient.

The first known patient thus becomes the woman who fell ill on December 11, who was a market seller. Asked by the New York Times, Peter Daszak, who was among the experts sent by WHO to Wuhan in January 2021, admitted that “the December 8 date was a mistake”.

Journalist who filmed lockdown in China is on the brink of death

Zhang Zhan, the Chinese citizen journalist detained after filming how the lockdown was applied in Wuhan, the world’s first city to detect Covid-19 cases, is close to death. Her family warned about her health condition in early November.

The 38-year-old former lawyer has declared herself on a hunger strike after being sentenced in late 2020 to four years in prison for “provoking public order disturbances”, a charge customarily attributed in China to political dissidents. She has been force-fed for several months.

In February 2020, the Shanghai lawyer traveled to Wuhan, in central China, to narrate the situation just days after the start of the application of a rigid lockdown in the metropolis of 11 million inhabitants. The images of patients in a crowded hospital corridor were one of the few information released at the time about the city’s sanitary conditions.

(With information from AFP)