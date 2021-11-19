The legend came back! Winamp opens testing phase and will be relaunched

The classic music player Winamp is close to return. The company has started the process of rebranding the platform’s visual identity and is about to re-release the application to the public.

The winamp.com website has been updated after a long time with no new content with the new service logo, as well as vague descriptions of what the new software will look like. As of this writing, there is no official press release from the developer with further details about the re-release.

The revamped music player page.Source: Winamp

“Something big is happening. We’re building Winamp for the next generation. Not just updated, but completely remastered. The new Winamp connects you to your music, wherever you are. It brings you closer to the artists you love. home to your favorite podcasts and radio channels,” says the description.

Apparently, the new Winamp will have a mobile version and will concentrate podcasts, radio stations, MP3 playback and streaming. He also mentions that he will “give artists control over their own content” and be remunerated thanks to this approach, also without detailing how this will be done.

a true classic

Originally developed by Nullsoft and later commanded by Radionomy, Winamp was launched in 1997 and stood out for its high customization with the use of skins and plugins. The last update received by the program dates from 2018, when it became compatible with Windows 10.

For now, interested users can register their e-mail to join the queue for the program’s Beta tests or to learn more about the partnership with artists.

The classic Winamp interface, complete with an equalizer.Source: OldVersion