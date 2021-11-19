The shopping mall sector does not disappoint in the 3rd quarter; see which company had the strongest result

The third quarter of operators of shopping malls it was marked by a substantial improvement in operations, following the trajectory of recovery that came with the loosening of restrictions on social distance.

Total sales have exceeded or are very close to 2019 levels (pre-pandemic period), highlighted the harvest. Defaults have dropped significantly, while the pace of signing new leases is exceeding expectations.

Among the companies in the sector, Safra’s main bets are the Multiplan (MULT3) and the Iguatemi (IGTA3), despite recognizing that the brMalls (BRML3) and the Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) reported numbers beyond expectations in this last season of results.

Analyst Luiz Peçanha, who signs the institution’s report, has a recommendation of performer (expected performance above the market average) for the four shares, with target prices of R$28 (Multiplan), R$45 (Iguatemi), R$12 (brMalls) and R$34 (Aliansce).

In Safra’s assessment, Multiplan had the strongest third-quarter result in the sector. Even though it still feels the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, the company registered 72.7% annual growth in Same Store Sales (SSS), reflecting the quality of the portfolio, the bank said.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, the sales indicator increased 1.5%.

The operator’s NOI (Net Operating Income, referring to the net operating result) increased 41% year-on-year to R$287.1 million. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, the drop was only 3.5%.

fourth quarter heated

Multiplan’s financial vice president, Armando d’Almeida Neto, said that the end of the year of the company, which was the best evaluated by Safra in the third quarter, will be “promising”.

The executive’s optimism is based on the increase in sales registered in the malls managed by the company in October compared to the same month in 2019. Sales grew 10%, a new record for the month.

The prospects for 2022 are similarly positive, despite the risks of the presidential election. Multiplan will seek to expand some of its projects using up to 13% of the total available area of ​​its portfolio assets.