The son of Chay Suede and Laura Neiva is born! See the baby’s first photo:

The second child of actors Chay Suede and Laura Neiva was born and they showed the little boy’s photo

The actors’ second child was born Chay Suede and Laura Neiva! Little José was born last Wednesday (17), but the couple announced his arrival just now. Laura and Chay announced the birth of their child with a beautiful photo in which they appear alongside the newborn in the maternity ward and also with their firstborn, little Maria, one year and ten months old.

In the beautiful photo, little Maria appears kissing her newborn brother while being watched by the famous daddies. By announcing the birth of your child with Chay Suede, actress Laura Neiva said: “José arrived yesterday”. Chay, on the other hand, declared to his son and the whole family saying: “My treasure”.

The couple has not given further details about the birth of little José. Several famous people made a point of praising little José and congratulating the couple. “How beautiful! Welcome José”, said the actress Fabiula Nascimento. And the presenter Fernanda Gentil commented: “Ahhhhh what a moment”. Public relations Valentina Drummond also said: “Beautiful family!”. Actress Ingrid Guimarães also stated: “My God! Welcome Joseph!”.

Internet users were also just praise for the newborn son of Chay Suede and Laura Neiva and for the whole family. “My God! Congratulations on this beautiful baby”, commented an internet user. And another netizen said: “Oh my God, how cute! Welcome Joseph!”.

One netizen said: “How cute! All the best to you!”. And another internet user also commented: “Que Amor…Welcome José, Father in Heaven bless you and enlighten your life! Congratulations to the whole family”. And a netizen said: “What a beautiful thing! Best wishes to you”.

Little José came into the world when Laura was 39 weeks pregnant. A few days ago, the actress had even asked internet users when they thought little José would be born.

