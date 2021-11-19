The Wheel of Time: See 3 Reasons to Watch Amazon Prime’s New Series

Top Stories

Chicken meatballs: check out a tasty, practical and perfect recipe for lunch

The Wheel of Time is the new Amazon Prime series that is gaining more and more lovers! See some reasons that justify you to watch the new story on the platform. This Friday (19), we bring this and more news for you! follow up on Entertainment Portal.

The Wheel of Time is a series that involves fantasy and an amazing story of war of power, magic and fighting for space in a distant world and a remote time. The entire plot is based on the books by Robert Jordan and we separate three reasons for you to marathon the series and get more and more in love.

The Wheel of Time and the visual arts

The fantasy plot draws from the Lord of the Rings fountain, but it can also be said to bear a certain resemblance to Game of Thrones and The Witcher.

The production is envy, the scenes, the photography very well done are some of the themes that most commented on by experts and by those people who decided to give a chance to A Roda do Tempo, series from Amazon Prime.

The action scenes and romance between the Rand al’Thor couple contribute to some airborne suspense scenes. The performances of Moiraine, one of the protagonists combined with the group of witches, bring magic in a clear, visible and very professional way.

Feminine Reign in The Wheel of Time

During the series The Wheel of Time one of the things that stand out the most is the fact that the powers can only be used by women. As Aes Sedai is the group of women who will be the protagonists of the plot which has the main function of defending the nation and putting an end to the forces of evil operating in that place.

Despite being a series that enchants the context, it is not a plot that makes much of a mystery. Right in the first episode are presented numerous elements that facilitate the understanding for the next chapters.

Have you read it here? Check out Fiuk’s Surprising Tribute to Marília Mendonça

The incessant search for trying to find the Dragon Reborn makes the series arrest the viewer. The rush to save the place, end the Dark One, the force of darkness, and protect the reign of witches brings the scenes to draw breath and generates a crowd for all who watch.

Rosamund Pike’s presence on Amazon Prime

This is being one of the top 3 reasons for those interested in the Amazon Prime plot. She is an actress known for the Grammys and for being present in acclaimed films such as: Exemplar Girl, Pride and Prejudice, The Libertino and much more.

In The Wheel of Time, new Amazon Prime attraction, acts as Moiraine Da Modred, and until then has been the main one of the group of witches and receiving even more prominence for the performance.