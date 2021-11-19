Theme song for ‘A Bela ea Fera’ and hits by Caetano, Lenine and Djavan are on the premiere of Batalhas | 2021

Today is Battle Day! 🥊The new phase debuts this Thursday, 11/18 and promises a lot of emotions on stage at The Voice Brasil. But calm down, because here we work with spoiler. So, hold this list with the songs that will be sung in the program:
⭐Beauty and the Beast
(Alan Menken / Howard Ashman)
⭐north lion
(Lenine / Paulo César Pinheiro)
⭐smile, i’m king
(Alexandre Carlo Cruz)
⭐At night in bed
(Caetano Veloso)
⭐better i go
(Thiaguinho / Mr. Dan)
⭐Well Wanted (E Po’ Che Fa’)
(Pino Daniele / Vs. Nelson Motta)
⭐ Brazilian Soul Jack
(Lenine / Almira Castilho / Alventino Cavalcante / Ayres Vianna / Gordurinha / João do Vale)
Only Michel Teló, the 5th coach, will be able to save voices for his group through ‘Peguei’. Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos will divide the members of their teams into pairs, choose one of them, and the other may or may not be saved by Teló. See who sings on the first night of Batalhas:
🥊 (IZA Team): Fernanda de Lima x Hugo Rafael
🥊 (Team Claudia): Dayse Rosa x Dielle Anjos
🥊 (Team Lulu): Carlos Filho x Eulá
🥊 (Team Brown) Letícia Coutinho and Serena
🥊 (Team Claudia): Danilo Moreno x Noug
🥊 (Team Lulu): Carol Fincatti and Taty Gomes
🥊 (Team Brown): Léo Pinheiro and Luama
🥊 (IZA Team): Dida Larruscain x Luiza Dutra
