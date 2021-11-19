“There is only one way to beat the pandemic and keep jobs,” says Longo of covid-19 vaccine; 593,000 have a delayed 2nd dose

The State Secretary of Health, André Longo, made an appeal for people from Pernambuco who are still behind with the second dose to complete the vaccination schedule against covid-19. The government’s expectation is that Pernambuco can reach by February 2022 with 90% of the population vaccinated with two doses and all vulnerable with three doses, so that tougher and more restrictive measures are not needed to contain the spread of the disease, as is happening in some European countries, which are already facing the fourth wave of covid-19.

“We are going to convince every Pernambucan and every Pernambucan to get vaccinated. There is only this way to win the pandemic, keep jobs and everything working, as we want,” stated Longo. The secretary also took the opportunity to reinforce the need to maintain the mandatory use of the mask, social distance, hand hygiene, and other health safety measures.

The alert focuses on February as it is the seasonal period of respiratory diseases in Brazil. Today, the state has 593,000 people with the second dose overdue. “For this reason, I reinforce my appeal for everyone to engage in the vaccination process. The commitment of each and every one, of the entire Pernambuco society, is essential for us to have better vaccination coverage in our State”, he said.

Also in the speech of the assistant, he said that all municipalities in Pernambuco will be mobilized in the vaccination campaign, announced by the Ministry of Health, which will take place from November 20 to 26, at health posts throughout the country. According to the State Department of Health (SES-PE), the age group from 18 to 59 years is the one with the largest number of people with the second delayed vaccine dose.

In parallel to the “Mega Vaccination” campaign, there will also be a campaign to increase the booster dose for the entire adult population. “Our priority target in relation to reinforcement is in the elderly. In other words, I need to prioritize people over 55 by February. We are going to vaccinate everyone who arrives, but I have to protect the most vulnerable until February”, points out André Longo.

In Pernambuco, the interval to take the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for the public over 55 years will be four months. For other ages, the period of five months remains, as recommended by the Ministry of Health. “We need to focus today very strongly on the second dose of these people who still have the incomplete vaccine and on the third dose of the most vulnerable,” he declared.

Check out the press conference of the Government of Pernambuco this Thursday (18):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IKXLF0eQwM