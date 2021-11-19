‘They gave a protocol excuse’ · TV News

SporTV and Premiere narrator, Linhares Jr. was fired from Globo after 13 years of work. This Thursday (18th), the journalist responsible for broadcasting the games of the São Paulo teams in the Brazilian Championship signed the termination of his contract with the broadcaster.

“It was something I already imagined would happen. They gave me a formal excuse”, pointed out the narrator in an interview with TV news. On Twitter, Junior explained that he learned of the resignation last Tuesday (16).

In addition to football matches, Linhares Jr. also acted in the narration of futsal and volleyball matches, such as Superliga clashes. “Life that goes on! Hugs! Thank you all for the love you always have!”, added the professional in the message posted on Twitter.

From the state of Paraná, the journalist has worked at Globo’s Sports Department in São Paulo since 2008. Linhares Jr. has worked at RPC (Globo’s Paraná affiliate), CBN radio and Gazeta do Povo newspaper.

Sought by the report, Globo did not respond to questions about the journalist’s dismissal until the publication of this text.

Check out Linhares Jr.’s publication: