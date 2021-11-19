Third dose against Covid in ES: who can get it, when and what vaccine

Elderly people will have priority in the application of the booster dose. Credit: Joao Carlos Gomes/MyPhoto Press/Folhapress

See below how the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 will work:

WHO WILL RECEIVE THE THIRD DOSE



The third dose has been applied since September in people over 60 and in those who are immunosuppressed, such as cancer patients. However, a decision by the Ministry of Health this month determined that it should also be applied to all people over 18, that is, all adults must take the booster dose.

WHEN CAN I TAKE THE THIRD DOSE

Adults from 18 to 59 years old: 5 months after the application of the second dose (D2), regardless of the vaccine that the person has taken.

5 months after the application of the second dose (D2), regardless of the vaccine that the person has taken. Aged 60 or over (elderly): 3 months after the application of the second dose (D2), regardless of the vaccine that the person has taken.

3 months after the application of the second dose (D2), regardless of the vaccine that the person has taken. Health Workers: 5 months after the application of the second dose (D2), regardless of the vaccine that the person has taken.

5 months after the application of the second dose (D2), regardless of the vaccine that the person has taken. Immunosuppressed: 28 days after the application of the second dose (D2), regardless of the vaccine that the person has taken.

WHICH VACCINE WILL BE USED IN THE BOOST DOSE?

The preference is for the application of the messenger RNA platform immunizer. In Brazil, the only one available is the Pfizer vaccine. Alternatively, Janssen or Astrazeneca doses can also be applied.

This order of priority does not depend on which vaccine the person took in the first two doses. In short:

Who took 1st and 2nd doses of Coronavac can take 3rd dose of to do , preferably, or Janssen and AstraZeneca ;

can take 3rd dose of , preferably, ; Who took 1st and 2nd doses of to do can take 3rd dose of to do , preferably, or Janssen and AstraZeneca ;

can take 3rd dose of , preferably, ; Who took 1st and 2nd doses AstraZeneca can take 3rd dose of to do, preferably, or Janssen and AstraZeneca;

AND WHO TAKES THE SINGLE DOSE OF JANSSEN?

Anyone who took just one dose of Janssen vaccine will have to take the second dose at least two months after the first, with the same vaccine Janssen.

Five months after the second dose, you should take the third dose of booster, which will follow the order of preference of the other vaccines (to do, preferably, or Janssen and AstraZeneca)

According to the coordinator of the State Program for Immunization and Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases, Danielle Grillo, there is currently no stock of Janssen vaccines in the state. The program awaits the sending of new doses of the immunizing agent, as well as technical regulations on changes in the scheme of this immunizing agent in the country.

WHAT WILL BE THE ORDER OF VACCINATION FOR THE THIRD DOSE?

As the most vulnerable public, the elderly will have priority in the application of the booster dose. The Health Department recommends to municipalities that they have access on demand, that is, without the need for scheduling.

As for the public over 18 years old, Sesa recommends that an appointment be made. There is no specific age order, for example. There must, however, have been a five-month gap since the second dose.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO TAKE THE THIRD DOSE?

Experts and health authorities around the world advocate the application of one more dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to further reduce the possibility of coronavirus infection in people already vaccinated. There is also evidence that vaccine-induced protection declines over time, particularly in more vulnerable groups.