Thousands of immigrants gather in Mexico and march to the US – News

Groups of immigrants from the Caribbean, Haiti and other Central American countries joined forces, this Thursday (18th), when leaving Tapachula, a city in southern Mexico, to head towards United States border.

About 3,000 migrants have arrived in smaller groups near Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala in recent weeks to rest and then continue their journey north. They are part of a larger caravan.

About 150 people, mostly from Haiti, gathered in a park between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to travel north, a Reuters journalist said.

Meanwhile, members of another migrant caravan also began leaving this Thursday from Tapachula, where they stayed for months. They headed to Veracruz after agreeing meeting points through messaging apps and social networks.

Ana Gomez, a 32-year-old Salvadoran woman who travels with her three children, her sister and niece, said she spent a month in Tapachula. Although her destination is the United States, she said she doesn’t rule out staying in Mexico.

US authorities have arrested more than 1.7 million immigrants at the US-Mexico border in the current fiscal year, the highest number on record.

