Three games are free on the Epic Games Store

You can rescue Guild of Dungeoneering, KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION and Never Alone until November 25th

THE Epic Games Store has just released its weekly offer and this time there are three new free games at once in its store, they are: Guild of Dungeoneering, KID TO MNESIA EXHIBITION and Never Alone. The games will be available for redemption until next Thursday, November 25th at 13:00 GMT.

You can redeem the titles on the service’s app for Windows or on the free games page at Epic Games Store, you can also go directly to the page of each of the games by clicking on the links below.

Guild of Dungeoneering is a game developed and published by Gambrinous,, in this game you are a dungeon explorer and its gameplay is based on turn-based battles using cards, check the requirements below.

System requirements



Operating system Windows XP SP3 / Windows 7 SP1

2 GHZ Processor

Memory 2 GB RAM (Minimum) / 4 GB RAM (Recommended)

Storage 750 MB of free space

KID TO MNESIA EXHIBITION is being released today on the platform, developed by the studios [namethemachine] and the Arbitrously Good Productions, was launched by the arm of the Epic Games responsible for publishing games, the Epic Games Publishing, check out the requirements below.

Minimum requirements

Windows 7 operating system (64-bit)

Intel Core i5-2300 Processor | AMD FX-4350

8 GB RAM memory

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 Graphics Card | Equivalent Radeon board



Recommended requirements

Windows 10 operating system (64-bit)

Intel Core i7-6700 Processor | AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Memory 20 GB RAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 Graphics Card | Equivalent Radeon board

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) is a critically acclaimed adventure game that showcases the epic journey of Nuna and the Fox, it was developed and published by E-Line Media, check out the requirements below.

Minimum requirements

Windows 7 operating system

2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 or 2.8GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+ processor

Memory 2 GB RAM

Storage 3GB of available space

GeForce 240 GT or Radeon HD 6570 graphics card

Recommended requirements

Windows 7 operating system or later

2.8GHz Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 Processor or 3.2GHz AMD Phenom II X4 955 Processor

Memory 4 GB RAM

Storage 3GB of available space

GeForce GTX 650 Ti or Radeon HD 7790 graphics card

Remembering that after redeeming, the games are forever in your account, just add them to your library until November 25, 2021.

Source: Epic Games