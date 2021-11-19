‘Tick, tick… Boom!’ is a heartfelt tribute among Broadway musical creators; g1 has seen | Movie theater

As a heartfelt tribute from one of the main creators of Broadway musicals in recent years to one of his greatest inspirations, “Tick, tick… Boom!” is a beautiful, sensitive and harrowing film about the creative process, which takes another great performance from Andrew Garfield (“To the Last Man”).

The result was somewhat predicted, as well as its status of probable next Oscar nominee. After all, in addition to being an adaptation of the autobiographical work of the same name by Jonathan Larson (1960-1996), author of the acclaimed “Rent”, this is the directorial debut by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

At 41, the American from a Puerto Rican family brings the sensibility of someone who was inspired by the composer to build his own career and the weight of being responsible for “Hamilton”, the biggest pop phenomenon on the American stage of the decade.

Such close proximity to the portrayed story offers a very personal look and helps to connect the audience. However, the same affection offered may explain the lack of interest in themes and situations that are a little more universal that would enrich the plot and characters.

The film debuts this Friday (19) on Netflix after a brief stint in theaters.

Musical to the nth power

Explain “Tick, tick… Boom!” can be complex. The film, a musical, adapts the autobiographical musical written and performed by Larson about his creative and personal battle to write and edit another musical.

All this before he finally released another musical, “Rent”, which would influence Broadway to this day.

Despite a tragic outcome – Larson died at age 35 of an aortic aneurysm on the morning of one of the play’s first performances – the plot focuses on his anguish at the time he was just an aspirant.

On the verge of turning 30, he struggles to balance dating, vulnerable friendships during the rise of the AIDS epidemic in the US, his efforts to pay the bills for his small New York apartment, and the frustrations of not being able to complete his first work.

More than the director’s clear identification with the material, its greatest merit is the construction of the urgency that marks the entire plot – thus following the time bomb rhythm of the title itself.

The inevitable somewhat exaggerated reference offered by the rookie filmmaker’s gaze finds balance in Garfield’s performance.

The 38-year-old actor, who stands a good chance of earning his second Academy Award nomination with a performance that offers a bit of sweetness to the obsessed protagonist, fills the revered Larson with human failings and more publicly relatable.

Also worthy of the Academy’s attention is Robin de Jesús (“The Boys of the Band”), who receives few but powerful moments as a former actor who “sold out” to a career in the office.

The protagonist’s best friend, he serves almost exclusively to show the temptation of a straight life – despite the potential behind his own anxieties.

On the female side, Steven Levenson’s script (“Dear Evan Hansen”) doesn’t quite know what to make of his dancing girlfriend played by Alexandra Shipp (“X-Men: Black Phoenix”).

Without great musical moments, she ends up overshadowed by Vanessa Hudgens (“The Princess and the Plebeia”), who gives life to the actress who plays her in the musical within the musical. With a long career as a singer, she brings so much charisma to her performance that it also seems almost wasteful to such a small role.

None of this would work without the power of songs written by Larson and produced for the film by, among others, Alex Lacamoire, musical director of “Hamilton”.

The mixtures between rock and more conventional rhythms of the genre built by the composer form a list that should please even those who don’t follow much musicals.

The most aficionados, on the other hand, may be frustrated by the scarcity of dance sequences, another fundamental part of the genre, but they will certainly delight in the great spectacle in the execution of “Sunday”, which brings together important names from the most varied generations of Broadway.

At the end, “Tick, tick… Boom!” it achieves everything it sets out to. It is a heartfelt and touching tribute from an icon to an idol. A little dazzled at times, it’s true, and it would benefit from a slightly more universal look. But with the sensitivity of its director and the imperfect sweetness of its protagonist they still make a great film – an excellent musical.