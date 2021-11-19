Today’s horoscope: November 19, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Friday, November 19, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.

Aries

Today's Horoscope for Aries on November 19, 2021

You will be considered for projects and good opportunities that it would not be logical to miss. Don’t be afraid to launch into your projects this Friday the 18th. Very happy and profitable trips.


Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 26-30-84-80-81-89-67

Bull

Today's Horoscope for the sign of Taurus on November 19, 2021

Delays due to other people’s problems will lead to a slow result in your work today. Put a little more understanding with others and everything will be fine. More temperance in everything.

Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 36-95-55-52-97-44-12

Twins

Today's Horoscope for Gemini on November 19, 2021

You must stay strong as you will feel today as if you are being used or teased. Prove your worth without violence, but with a serious attitude. Enjoy your magnetism today.


Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 14-39-4-35-90-46-56

Cancer

Today's Horoscope for the sign Cancer on November 19, 2021

A very busy day in all respects will test your ability to control and temper your nerves. Don’t be impatient for everything to go well. Good luck in chance and in business.

Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 53-99-60-94-78-68-45

Lion

Today's horoscope for Leo on November 19, 2021

Physically, there will be a recession and you’re not in the best days for confusing ideas. You can lose control of your affairs. Relax and you will gain in health and money.

Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 58-86-3-51-49-93-34

Virgin

Today's horoscope for Virgo on November 19, 2021

An overflowing activity and a vital need to do more than necessary will cause you to expend strength and fall into stress. Keep things in order and calmer. Surprises at work or in society.

Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 9-47-13-25-32-69-77

Lb

Today's Horoscope for Libra on November 19, 2021

You will be very active in all fields and your mastery of different situations will surprise the team. Today you are the winner and everything will be positive. Very happy day in love.


Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 64-42-59-96-63-65-27

Scorpion

Today's Horoscope for Scorpio on November 19, 2021

A certain laziness will prevent you from meeting your needs. Try to focus on a goal and don’t squander energies with doubtful people. Get firmer on everything, don’t give in to anything today.


Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 6-83-0-85-41-33-20

Sagittarius

Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius on November 19, 2021

Both the public and the travels and travels will bring important advances in your career and very positive results financially. Luck is with you today, don’t waste it.


Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 28-73-92-19-31-87-29

Capricorn

Today's horoscope for Capricorn on November 19, 2021

If you must deal with bosses and superiors, try to postpone meetings or acquisitions as much as possible. Don’t embark on unstudied or fast-paced adventures, think more and go step by step.

Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 15-79-62-76-7-38-88

Aquarium

Today's horoscope for the sign Aquarius on November 19, 2021

Your beauty and personal attractiveness will be accentuated to the point where you will notice how those around you admire your every action and movement. There will be an ease for love and a surprise journey.

Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 37-18-72-8-98-75-54


Fishes

Today's Horoscope for Pisces on November 19, 2021

Your personal image is increasing rapidly and will provoke admiration from everyone around you. Both physically and psychically, you will find yourself at your best. Passions will be easy.

Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 22-57-23-11-5-17-74