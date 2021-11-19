Tom Holland remembers 1st meeting with Willem Dafoe on set

The first interaction of Tom Holland with Willem Dafoe on the set of Spider-Man: No Return Home was quite appropriate, given the antagonistic relationship between Peter Parker and Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in the mythology of Marvel.

Speaking during the premiere of the most recent trailer for the film, Holland recalled: “During filming, the return of all the villains was a big secret, so the actors walked around the set covered in black capes so as not to be photographed“.

“Then one day I was walking around the set kind of distracted and I ran into a guy wearing a cape. I turned around and said, ‘Look where you’re walking, buddy.’ When he took off his hood, it was Willem, and I was really freaked out for one. second: ‘Oh shit, the Green Goblin is here!'”, he joked.

Eventually, according to Holland, the two actors got to know each other better before shooting scenes together. “He’s a lovely guy, very generous. It was a great joy to work with him.“, assured.

According to Holland, the new film was thought of as an “end” for his Peter Parker’s narrative, which began in Captain America: Civil War, 2016.



Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several other former stars of the franchise: Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.