Tom Holland tells funny story of how he met Willem Dafoe

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several figures from Teioso’s past on the big screen, and one of the ones that most stirs the feelings of fans is the return of Willem Dafoe like the Green elf, which was one of the highlights of the trilogy of Sam Raimi.

The actor’s presence in the new film was being kept a secret, with only a small taste during the first trailer, but the second preview fully showed the villain’s look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taking advantage of the occasion, the star Tom Holland told what it was like to meet Willem Dafoe on the production set.

Speaking at the fan event in Los Angeles where the trailer was first shown, Holland recalled (via CBR):

“The time I first met Willem is a rather funny story. Obviously, at the time, the presence of the villains in the movie was a huge secret, so they walked around the set wearing capes. The actors were so excited to bring these characters to life again, so much so that they showed up on set a week before filming started, just to get a feel for the mood, to get to know [o diretor] Jon Watts, meet me, take a walk and have fun. I ended up bumping into one of those cover figures and I said, ‘Be careful there, man.’ When he took off his hood, I was startled. ‘Puts, the Green Goblin is here!’ He was a loving person, really nice and nice to work with.”

Willem Dafoe himself joined in the game of keeping the secrets of the Marvel Studios, and held back as much as possible the surprise that he would be in the movie. Shortly before the premiere of the first trailer, the actor took the opportunity to joke a bit, and gave a very mysterious answer about his presence in the film, saying: “There’s a lot going on right now. You know, I’ve always believed that the right time to discuss a movie is when it’s released.”

With the return of Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro), Spider-Man: No Return Home promises a real crisis in the Multiverse, and hits theaters in December 16th.

