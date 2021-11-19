Tornado hits the island of Sicily, Italy; watch videos

After the eruption of the Etna volcano and suffering from extreme heat waves, the island of Sicily, in Italy, was also affected by a tornado last Wednesday. The phenomenon was concentrated on the east coast of the island.

According to authorities, at least one person died and two were injured. The fatal victim was 53 years old and was hit by a strong gust of wind as he left his home in Modica. An elderly couple was injured during the storm and had to be hospitalized.

Roads were closed and the storm even tore the roofs of some houses and shops. Heavy rain and hail were also recorded.

On Facebook, the island’s governor, Nello Musumeci, lamented what happened and attributed the episode to global warming. “The bad weather, which has affected the whole of #Sicily since yesterday, has had very strong repercussions on crops, buildings and roads in almost every province. As we reiterated repeatedly, the effects of climate change are increasingly evident,” wrote Musumeci in social network.